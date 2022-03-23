Samantha Willis (35) passed away shortly after giving birth to her fourth child

Following her death, Ms Willis's husband appealed to people to get the Covid vaccine

CARE worker Samantha Willis, from Derry, passed away from Covid-19 in August 2021 after giving birth to a baby girl.

Ms Willis, who had three other children, had not been vaccinated against the virus. Like some pregnant women, she had concerns about the jabs and was holding out for the birth of her baby.

Tragically, she didn't get the chance to hold her new daughter Eviegrace. The little girl was born on August 5 while Samantha was in Intensive Care.

Following her death her husband, Josh Willis, appealed on social media to anyone who had not yet done so to get the jab “so you or your family don’t have to go through what I have had to”.

“As I write this I am laying beside her, she is 35, unvaccinated and in a coffin. Let that sink in!” he wrote.

Mr Willis paid tribute to his wife, describing her as a “wonderful, loving and caring person” who had been “our superhero the last few weeks. She is now our guardian angel”.

He said he had lost “the love of my life, Samantha”, who had “put up a strong fight for the last 16 days but in the end it just wasn’t enough”.

“While in hospital she also had to deliver our newest addition to the family, who she has never met properly or held in her arms.

“I will make sure that Eviegrace will know all about the mother she will never meet,” he said.