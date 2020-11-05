Sammy Wilson slammed for attack on top medic Dr Tom Black over lockdown plea

Sammy Wilson has come under fire from an ex-DUP colleague for "irresponsible" criticism of Dr Tom Black after the senior medic called for tougher coronavirus restrictions.

The GP, chairman of the BMA in Northern Ireland, had suggested in a BBC interview that reopening the hospitality industry here would be "an act of careless vandalism".

But East Antrim MP Mr Wilson said of Executive ministers: "I hope that they ignore him and I hope they ignore his one-sided view of what the needs of society are and take a balanced approach."

Hitting back at the comments, former DUP MLA Jimmy Spratt said: "I think it's irresponsible to criticise somebody at the coal face of the medical profession and the medical profession in general, with the warnings they've been giving us.

"If nobody believes it, they only have to visit hospitals, as I do every fortnight, and see what's going on.

"It's quite apparent that staff are at their limits."

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken called on Mr Wilson to apologise for the "personalised" attack.

"His comments are pathetic, but what we have come to expect from a DUP MP who has a long record of contempt for the public health message and has continually sought to undermine his own party colleagues on the Executive," he said.

"If we were to follow Sammy Wilson's advice our hospitals would be decimated and further long-term damage caused to our economy."

Mr Spratt stepped down as an Assembly Member in 2015 due to bowel cancer, which he has battled for nine years, and is "getting some chemo at the moment".

He had represented South Belfast since 2007.

Posting on Twitter yesterday, the former policeman said that Mr Wilson really needed to "wise up".

"What I do know is whenever the critical chips are down the NHS will not let you down, it's there for you and they will treat the people who are most critically ill," he said.

It was obvious that hospitals were completely stretched at the moment and medics were fearful for the months ahead, he added.

"Even junior staff in there will tell you there are staff off and staff being moved around on an hourly basis to assist others. That tells a tale that all of us have a responsibility to do our bit, the simple things," he said.

In September a photo emerged of Mr Wilson not wearing a face mask on the London Underground. The MP said he accepted he "should have been" wearing one and would "accept whatever consequences there are".

DUP MP Sammy Wilson

DUP leader Arlene Foster later said: "Everyone is subject to the law and everybody is equal under the law."

Mr Spratt added: "Knee-jerk reactions like what Sammy makes are not helpful. He's always had a habit of going on a solo run.

"The systems that have been put in place are protective of individuals and ensure, to the best of our ability, nothing is being passed on or picked up.

"I haven't been in politics for a number of years but I think it's irresponsible and wrong for any politician not to play their part."

DUP minister Edwin Poots had recently suggested that Covid cases were worse in nationalist areas.

Mr Spratt said illness and disease did not discriminate by political background.

"Politicians have a responsibility to support the medical profession. This is not a party thing. This is not a republican or a loyalist thing, these diseases are no respecter of any of that," he said.

"The Executive has been doing their best to manage the whole thing."