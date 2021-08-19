School ‘bubbles’ preferable for some Northern Ireland pupils despite Executive scrapping policy, admits Education Minister Michelle McIlveen

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said it is preferable some post-primary year groups maintain bubbles – despite the Executive scrapping the policy.

Ms McIlveen said it would be of “benefit” if years 8, 9 and 10 classes continued with the mitigation measure as schools prepare to welcome back pupils for the new term in September.

On Wednesday evening guidance for schools was published by the education department.

Under the revised rules, schools can still teach children in classroom bubbles when the new term begins.

Many pupils have been taught in small group bubbles since September 2020.

The Executive, however, had decided on August 12 that schools no longer had to teach children in bubbles.

But new departmental guidance said schools could “retain the use or partial use of bubbles”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster, Graham Gault, president of the National Association of Head Teachers, said that while he welcomed the latest guidance, he had read it with an almost “sense of disbelief”.

“Only a week ago it was very much all over the media that bubbles would no longer be required. However, a reading of the guidance says very clearly that the use of protective bubbles is still a very important and useful mitigation.”

The minister insisted the latest information did not contradict previous statements from the Executive on the matter.

“Really moving forward into the new term it was important that we did make efforts to support schools in order to provide the best educational environment for our young people,” she said.

“But at the same time (we are) also trying to reduce the risk of Covid transmission, which we know is still very much with us.”

Pressed on whether post-primaries should continue with bubbles, she said it would be “preferable for Years 8, 9 and 10” to keep them in place.

“Certainly as they still move around the school they will still be wearing face masks. They will still remain in groups,” she explained.

In a separate letter to school heads, the education minister said the guidance allowed schools “flexibility”.

She also refused to be drawn on whether she would support vaccination for 12 to 15 year olds, which is taking place in the Republic, insisting it was a decision that would require further discussion.

“[It is] really for the department of Health and the JCV (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation),” she added.

The requirement for post-primary pupils to wear face masks in class would be reviewed by the Executive on October 8.

The new guidance said it would be “for each school to determine if they wish to continue to use some/all of the principles of bubbles that they will have used during the 2020-21 year”.

“Without the use of formal bubbles, schools should still seek to reduce contacts,” the guidance said, as this would “support the PHA’s (Public Health Agency’s) contact tracing by encouraging pupils to remain within a consistent group of pupils wherever possible”.

Schools have also been told to space seating in classes as widely as possible and have children seated facing the front of the classroom.

They have also been asked to hold activities outdoors if they can.