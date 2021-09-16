School isolation rules ‘will lead to people dying’

Support group claims new guidance relaxing definition of close contact for pupils fails those who are shielding

People at severe risk of becoming seriously ill or even dying from Covid-19 are being failed by new self-isolation rules for schoolchildren, it has been warned.

Emmy Kelly, who runs the Shield Us NI support group for the tens of thousands of people here who are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV), said she believes lives will be lost as a result of the new guidance.

She said some parents are being threatened with referral to social services for refusing to send their children to school as they try to protect CEV family members from the virus.

“We have one CEV person who fell down the stairs and thinks it’s highly probable they have a broken ankle but they’re too scared to go to A&E in case they catch Covid,” she explained.

“That’s the reality of life for people who are vulnerable to Covid-19 — there’s so much of the virus circulating out there that it simply isn’t safe.

“People are being told by their clinicians they are still vulnerable, that they have to shield, but in some cases schools aren’t accepting this and saying children in the household still have to attend class.

“I really don’t know how we’re going to get through the winter. We need action on this immediately, there will be preventable deaths from Covid-19 if we don’t get this right.”

Ms Kelly was speaking after the Public Health Agency (PHA) took over the contact tracing service for schoolchildren and the definition of a close contact was also altered.

In a letter dated September 9, Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said he is “confident that now is the right time to introduce a more targeted approach to identification of close contacts of Covid cases in schools”.

Under new guidance issued on Tuesday, “fewer, and in many cases no, close contacts will be identified” in the class of a pupil who tests positive with Covid-19.

Explaining the decision to relax rules on self-isolation, Sir Michael said school attendance “is vitally important” and that evidence from a report in England found more than 98% of school close contacts didn’t go on to develop Covid-19 during the isolation period.

A study carried out in Scotland found 95% of schoolchildren didn’t go on to develop Covid-19 during the isolation period, he added.

Sir Michael also said the PHA analysed data on more than 18,000 students from schools here “and the findings are very similar to those from Scotland”.

The PHA, which has been contacted for comment, has not released the findings of the study.

The aim of the change “is to reduce the potential for large numbers of pupils being required to self-isolate and reduce the amount of time spent by schools on contact tracing”.

However, Sir Michael has warned “it is inevitable that there will continue to be cases of Covid in schools”.

At the same time, official advice to people who are CEV remains that they should walk or cycle where possible and avoid public transport.

They should also limit household contacts, keep the number of social interactions low and try to spend as little time as possible indoors, avoiding the likes of shops, cafes and restaurants at busy times.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

Yesterday, a further 1,304 cases of Covid-19 were recorded locally and the seven-day case rate dropped, down from 10,553 to 9,594.

There were 10 more deaths, with one person aged between 40 and 59, three in the 60 to 79-year-old cohort and six aged 80 and over. There were 452 Covid-occupied beds, of which 36 people were in a critical care unit.

Nine hospitals were operating over capacity, with 240 people awaiting admission at noon yesterday, while 114 care homes were dealing with an outbreak.

Meanwhile, latest statistics show 1,522 elective operations were cancelled in just one month as the health service has struggled to cope with demand between August 6 and September 9.

Of these, 405 were red flag and cancer operations, with 188 red flag procedures cancelled between September 3 and 9.