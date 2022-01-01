SDLP councillor taking major steps to buy vaccines for poorer nations

A Belfast SDLP councillor is to walk half a million steps in January to raise money to buy vaccines in developing countries.

Seamas de Faoite said it was “totally immoral to leave low-income nations as Petri dishes for new Covid variants” while richer ones had easy access to jabs.

“We have a responsibility to human beings around the globe to try to do everything we can to protect them and save lives,” he insisted.

“The huge difference between the vaccine and testing rate in developed countries compared to developing ones leaves a moral stain on society.

“While getting my booster was the right thing to do, and I’d encourage others to do the same, I’m very conscious of my privilege when so many people in low-income countries haven’t even been vaccinated yet.”

The 29-year-old added: “New Year is a great time for people to try to do something to better themselves or their community so I’ve committed myself to helping raise money to buy vaccines and tests.

“It’s about self-improvement as well. I’ve been exercising less since the pandemic began.

“When I write about Covid and public health issues, some anti-vax trolls make a point about my weight.

“So I’m challenging myself by doing this and hopefully helping others by walking 15,000 steps a day in January.”

Mr de Faoite said only 0.6% of manufactured vaccines have reached low-income countries, while over 70% have been administered in wealthier ones.

“The SDLP supports the suspension of patents to allow for the fast delivery of vaccines across the world,” he explained.

“Around 500 million people who are already impoverished are being pushed further into extreme poverty because of payments they have to incur for healthcare and testing.

“Both the Delta and Omicron variants have spread rapidly in developing countries before reaching these islands. The longer we fail to address unequal access and distribution of testing and vaccination, the more likely it is that further variants of concern develop, alongside increasing case numbers and deaths.

“I’m hoping to raise much needed funds for Unicef’s efforts to get vaccines and tests to low-income countries.

“Just £25 will purchase 20 vaccines. A £50 donation could train all health workers in a facility to administer vaccines, tests and treatments.”