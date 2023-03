SDLP leader Colum Eastwood: 'We've shown that we can win... and win for a purpose'

Five years after taking SDLP helm, the Foyle MP is out to build on electoral success and hold DUP and SF to account, writes Political Editor Suzanne Breen

Leading from front: Colum Eastwood is articulate and determined

Suzanne Breen Sat 14 Nov 2020 at 09:02