SDLP MLA Nichola Mallon self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

SDLP MLA and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ms Mallon confirmed the news on social media on Sunday morning, as she said she is now in self-isolation.

The Infrastructure Minister said she will continue to carry out her duties remotely.

"I've tested positive for Covid-19 & am now in isolation. Not feeling too bad thanks to my vaccinations,” she tweeted.

"I hope to move my legislation tomorrow remotely and continue my Ministerial duties as well as my MLA commitments for the people of North Belfast working remotely from home.”

Users on social media sent her best wishes, including Alliance Party MLA Andrew Muir who said: “Sorry to hear this Hope you are feeling better soon”.

Her party colleague, Belfast councillor Seamas de Faoite added: “Sorry to hear Nichola. Hope you’re feeling better soon.”

Green Party deputy leader Mal O’Hara wrote: “Speedy recovery Nichola and hope it hasn’t or doesn’t spread through the house.”

BBC broadcaster Stephen Nolan added: “Get well soon Nichola.”