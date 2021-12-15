SDLP’s Colum Eastwood calls for Boris Johnson to resign in Commons exchange

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has publicly called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign during an exchange in the House of Commons.

Mr Eastwood accused the Prime Minister of having “eroded public confidence” during a health crisis and made reference to a party held in 10 Downing Street in breach of regulations which is now being investigated following a public outcry over the event.

On Tuesday evening, new restrictions were approved in Westminster for face coverings at more indoor spaces in England and the introduction of NHS Covid passes for nightclubs and large venues.

MPs approved the regulations, however 99 Tory MPs and five DUP MPs voted against the new rules.

Speaking on Wednesday lunchtime, Mr Eastwood called for Mr Johnson to consider his position, following on from calls by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford who also called for the Prime Minister to go last week.

“The Prime Minister’s actions over the last number of months have absolutely eroded public confidence at the worst possible time in a public health crisis,” said the SDLP leader.

“Excusing rule breaking by his own MPs, ignoring rule breaking in his own house. He can’t even lead Tory MPs to vote for his public health guidance.

“How does he expect to lead anybody else? Surely now it is time for him to do the right thing, the only thing left to him to restore public confidence and resign?”

Responding, Mr Johnson said: “No, I am going to get on with protecting the public and the country and making sure we get through this pandemic together as one United Kingdom and making sure we protect trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the way I know he would want it protected.”

The scale of the rebellion during the vote on Tuesday – the biggest suffered by Mr Johnson – came as a surprise to the Tory leadership and followed a personal appeal by the Prime Minister to his MPs at a meeting just an hour before the vote.

Nearly a third of his MPs voted against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes in nightclubs and large venues, with many saying they were unhappy about the way Mr Johnson was leading the country and his party.

The unrest on the Tory benches could also make it politically harder for the Government to introduce new restrictions in England if the Omicron wave of coronavirus proves as dangerous as Mr Johnson’s scientific advisers fear.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he believes that no further measures will be required before Christmas.

The Commons rises for its Christmas break on Thursday but Mr Shapps said Parliament would be recalled if it was decided that further restrictions are needed.

“We have got in place now the measures that we believe will see us through to the new year,” Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast.

“If we did need to do anything else, Parliament would be recalled too in order to vote on doing that, so it won’t just be an automated thing.”