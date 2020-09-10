Second board member of Failte Ireland steps down

A second member of tourism promotion body Fáilte Ireland has resigned after she travelled to Spain on holiday despite 'Staycation' campaigns.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has accepted the resignation of former Primark executive and Fáilte Ireland board member Breege O'Donoghue.

It followed confirmation that Ms O'Donoghue travelled to Spain - which is not on the Irish Republic's Green list - during the summer.

She is the second board member to resign after travelling abroad on holiday despite Fáilte Ireland's 'Staycation' campaigns nationwide.

Michael Cawley, the chairman of Fáilte Ireland, resigned earlier in the summer after it was revealed that he travelled to Italy on holiday.

The Irish Examiner reported last night that Ms O'Donoghue had resigned from the board of Fáilte Ireland after queries from the newspaper.

It reported that she went on holiday to her second home in Marbella in Spain for a week in July and another week August.

Ms Martin later confirmed she had accepted the resignation of Ms O'Donoghue.

She said she was "disappointed" to learn that Ms O'Donoghue travelled abroad and said that she will now seek to meet the entire Fáilte Ireland board.

"We are all aware of the devastating impact that Covid-19 restrictions have had on the tourism and hospitality sectors and I am disappointed to learn that a second member of the Board of Fáilte Ireland travelled abroad this summer, notwithstanding Government advice.

"In order to support our own industry, and in line with the prevailing Government health advice, Fáilte Ireland has been to the forefront in promoting domestic holidays.

"Ultimately, staying at home supports our tourism industry at a devastating time, showing solidarity in the face of a pandemic that is costing lives and livelihoods across Ireland and the world," she said.

Ms O'Donoghue had a conversation over the phone with Ms Martin, who accepted her resignation on the basis that it would be not tenable for her to continue. She thanked her for her service of 37 years.

Fáilte Ireland did not immediately respond to requests for comment.