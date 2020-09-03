Second NI Nightingale facility in case of 'full scale coronavirus assault'

Whiteabbey will have 100 beds available as part of plans announced by Health Minister

The Health Minister has announced plans for a second Nightingale hospital in Northern Ireland in case of a second surge of Covid-19.

Speaking at an Executive briefing yesterday, Robin Swann revealed Whiteabbey Hospital will have 100 beds available to ease pressure on Covid wards in case of another "full scale assault".

The first Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital will also remain available if required.

It comes as a further two deaths and 71 new cases of the virus were confirmed in Northern Ireland yesterday.

Health department data showed that the deaths were of a man and a woman aged over 80.

The man from the Mid and East Antrim council area died on September 1 in hospital while the woman passed away in a Co Down care home on August 28.

A total of 7,365 positive cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been confirmed since the outbreak with the death toll at 562. There are 20 patients currently in hospitals with the virus, with three of those in intensive care.

"This is devastating news and our thoughts are very much with their family and friends at this time," Mr Swann said.

"Because this pandemic still proves to be lethal, I'm increasingly of the view that Covid-19 has the potential for another full scale assault."

Warning more people would lose their lives to the pandemic, Mr Swann repeated calls for the public to do their part with social distancing measures.

"That's how we protect our economy from the threat of further lockdowns.

"This is going to be a tough winter, the toughest winter probably our health service has faced in its history."

Mr Swann said his department was finalising a new Covid-19 surge strategy to face down winter pressures.

He explained that the new Nightingale hospital in Whiteabbey would be a step down facility, providing 100 intermediate care beds to aid the flow of patients from ICU and acute care.

On protecting care homes, he said his department was publishing the results of a rapid learning initiative after the first surge of the virus.

"The care home sector was extremely fragile before the pandemic and the virus has exposed that," he said.

He said the report will set out 24 key recommendations on how to protect residents this winter.

Mr Swann primary care Covid centres had reported "significant pressures," in part due to the return of schools.

"We are working hard to get through these challenges and the expansion of Covid testing capacity is still a major priority across the United Kingdom".

In Northern Ireland, he said capacity was increasing but pleaded with members of the public to manage resources responsibly by only getting tested if they had symptoms.

This includes a continuous cough, a temperature and loss or change in taste or smell.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the two latest deaths served as a timely reminder of the dangers.

He said new measures like contact tracing and the StopCovid app would be crucial in fighting the next phase of the pandemic as well as continued social distancing.

"It is us that spread this virus and it is up to all of us to limit the spread of the virus and the terrible consequences that it has had."

Dr McBride said the return of schools had brought a mixture of emotions for families across the country, from relief to worry of an increased spread of the pandemic.

"Let me reassure you, if your child needs a test they will be tested."

He said 800 calls for tests were received on Tuesday, but only 65 met the criteria to be tested while other children were referred for general advice to their GP.

He also reminded parents it was not unusual for an increase in common colds and other illnesses as a new school term begins.