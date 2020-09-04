Second person in Northern Ireland fined for breaching Covid-19 travel rules

The £1,000 fine was issued on Friday.

A second person in Northern Ireland has been issued with a fine for breaking Covid-19 travel rules.

The individual was handed a £1,000 fine on Friday for a breach of international travel regulations, police said.

It is the second fine issued this week, following the first to a man in Co Fermanagh on Tuesday.

Travellers must self-isolate for 14 days after returning to Northern Ireland from countries including France and Spain.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said that since March 30, there have been 745 community resolution notices and 479 fines issued over coronavirus regulations.

By Friday morning no fines had been issued in relation to the wearing of face masks on public transport.

“A key role for the Police Service of Northern Ireland is to support our public health colleagues and the NI Executive to ensure we all play our part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus and help save lives,” Mr Todd said.

“Throughout the period of the pandemic the Police Service of Northern Ireland has worked closely with our colleagues in the Department of Health and other partner agencies to ensure that policing operations fully supported the joint effort to protect the public and save lives.

“Between 30 March to 4 September there has been a total of 1,224 community resolution notices (CRNs) and PNDs (fines) issued. Of this, 745 CRNs have been issued, while 479 fines have also been issued.

“At this time, no fines have been issued in relation to the wearing of face masks on public transport.

“Two £1,000 fines have been issued this week – on Tuesday and today – for breach of the international travel regulations.

“Our approach has always been Engage, Explain, Encourage and Enforcement, with any emphasises on Enforcement being fully considered with all our partners.”

The Department of Health earlier announced that another 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Some 439 new cases of the virus have been detected in the last seven days, bringing the total in the region to 7,503.

One further death was reported on Friday, bringing the total to 564.