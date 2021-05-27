Self-isolation guidance for travel within CTA to be removed by Executive

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill confirmed guidance around self-isolation for travel within the Common Travel Area (CTA) is to change, following a meeting of the Executive.

Speaking after a meeting of the Executive on Thursday, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said progress had been made over travel within the CTA.

"We're going to drop the self isolation, so you'll no longer have to self isolate when travelling across these islands," she said.

"We're obviously still encouraging common sense, we're encouraging people to only travel if you need to, and we would also want people to not travel if they have any symptoms, and we'll also ask people to take lateral flow tests.

"That will allow a bit more travel across the common travel area."

Travel within the CTA - which includes the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man – has been permitted in Northern Ireland since 24 May, with those who arrive here and plan to remain for at least 24 hours expected to self-isolate for ten days, subject to a number of exemptions.

While these exemptions included work, accessing health and social care services and visits to family and friends, there was not an exemption for holiday travel, leaving the tourist industry calling for urgent clarity.

It is understood mitigations will still be in place even after the change, such as asking people to take a rapid lateral flow Covid test before departure and on arrival back into Northern Ireland.

The move will bring Northern Ireland closer into line with the rest of the UK, where tourists are able to travel freely between England, Scotland and Wales – albeit with advice to “minimise” travel into areas with high levels of the Indian variant of Covid-19 prevalent.

Advice warning people not to travel if they have Covid-19 symptoms or not travelling if they have tested positive will also remain in place in the latest Executive changes.

Responding to the reports on Thursday, the SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “This is a better position. We've been arguing for this at the Executive.”

Meanwhile, Ms O'Neill said the decision to allow competitive indoor sport to return from May 31 was confirmed.

"That's confirmed as of today's meeting," she said.

"We are starting to come out the other side of this but we would still encourage caution and people to be careful in terms of their movements and making sure people continue to follow the public health advice."