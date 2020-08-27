Self-isolation not required, says Ambulance Service after outbreaks

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has said does not consider it necessary for some members of its staff to self-isolate after workers at a Co Armagh hospital tested for Covid-19.

Around 20 members of hospital staff are self-isolating after it emerged on Tuesday that three employees in the Respiratory Emergency Department had tested positive for the virus.

In a separate cluster at Craigavon Area, five patients have tested positive for the virus on the Haematology ward, where some cancer patients are treated.

One further in-patient was also identified, according to the Southern Trust.

The two Covid-19 clusters prompted Health Minister Robin Swann to insist no stone will be left unturned in dealing with two Covid-19 clusters at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Swann said he was being kept up to date about the Craigavon outbreak which he says illustrated that the virus "does not discriminate against individuals and places of work".

He added it was vitally important to protect the NHS workforce and patients as the number of cases picks up.

"There will be no stone left unturned in regards to the work being done there because it is vitally important, as we've said throughout this pandemic that we protect our workforce and patients," he said.

The NIAS issued the statement yesterday after this newspaper was contacted by a concerned individual who said that no ambulance staff have been told to self-isolate or undergo testing.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said that is aware of the current situation at Craigavon Area Hospital.

"NIAS does not consider it necessary for any of our staff to self-isolate as a result of this, given that close contact between emergency department and NIAS staff is typically brief when handing over a patient and all staff will be wearing appropriate level of PPE," they added.