Senior Northern Ireland health chief makes emotional apology to cancer patients over cancelled operations

Belfast Health Trust chief Cathy Jack has pleaded with the public to stay at home to allow cancer surgeries to resume as quickly as possible. (Brian Lawless/PA)

One of Northern Ireland’s most senior health service officials has issued an emotional apology to the hundreds of cancer patients whose operations have been cancelled.

Dr Cathy Jack, chief executive of the Belfast Trust, has laid bare the devastating consequences of the move, which she said will result in some patients coming to harm.

In particular, she apologised to patients who had dates for surgery that were subsequently “ripped out” as hospitals across Northern Ireland braced for a surge of seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

During the extremely frank and emotionally charged address, she also pleaded with the public to adhere to the stay at home message to allow cancer surgeries to resume as quickly as possible.

Speaking at the Stormont health committee on Thursday morning, Dr Jack told members that medics are treating some cancer patients with chemotherapy to keep their cancer at bay until they can finally have surgery.

But she warned that, for some people, the cancer will have spread by the time they go for their operation.

Dr Jack appeared in front of the committee alongside Jennifer Welsh, chief executive of the Northern Trust, and Shane Devlin, chief executive of the Southern Trust, to provide an update on the Covid-19 response.

Responding to a question from Alliance Party MLA Paula Bradshaw, Dr Jack said: “Can I put on record actually my sincere apologies that we cannot treat everyone the way we would want to treat them, at the moment.

“None of this is easy, none of us wanted to be here, Jennifer is right, there is moral distress amongst our staff, but that is nothing in comparison to the anguish and devastation those families are facing, particularly those who had a date for surgery which was then ripped out as we had to prepare for Covid,” she said.

“So, we are doing all we can, we are tracking them individually, the clinical teams are contacting them, and you have all of our assurance that as soon as we have the staff and it is safe to do so, we will turn that surgery on.

“But I need to be honest with you, we are offering some of those patients neoadjuvant chemotherapy, that is chemotherapy before surgery, to try and buy time or hold the cancer.

“That is not optimal, we would not normally do that, and whilst the majority will be safe to do that, there will be a small but significant portion of people when they come to surgery, it will be too late and the disease will have spread.

“And that for us is something we never, ever, ever anticipated that we would be in our life time and I cannot apologise enough.

“But, do you know what? This virus doesn’t spread by itself, it spreads by people who carry the virus and everybody in Northern Ireland needs to play their part, so we can get back on track and treat the patients that we desperately want to treat and their families desperately want us to do this.

“I cannot say this enough.”