Seven countries added to Executive green list for travel

More countries have been added to the Executive’s green list for travel

Denmark, Lithuania, Finland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the Azores and Canada are added from Monday.

It means visitors arriving from those locations will be exempt from coronavirus quarantine requirements.

No changes have been made to the amber list. However, Thailand and Montenegro were added to the red list, meaning mandatory quarantine.

Four further deaths of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 were announced yesterday. It brings the toll from the pandemic to 2,332. A further 1,550 positive cases were also confirmed.

Yesterday morning 376 patients were in hospital, with 41 in intensive care. So far 2,428,676 vaccines have been administered.

It was also announced that Windsor Park will be at 85% capacity for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Switzerland next month.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough. Credit: INPHO/Presseye/William Cherry

With 16,000 fans permitted to watch Ian Baraclough’s side on September 8, it will be the biggest crowd at a sporting event here since before the first lockdown. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout should be extended to 12 to 15-year-olds as the dominant and more transmissible Delta variant is “flying through schools”, a public health expert has said.

Elsewhere, new guidance from the Public Health Agency has been delivered to all schools.

The 65-page document, which outlines what is expected of school leaders if a pupil or member of staff return a positive Covid-19 test, arrived after some students had already returned.

Principals have been told that children will not have to self-isolate after coming into contact with a coronavirus case if they have recently tested positive for the virus themselves. As long as that pupil remains healthy, they can be permitted to stay in school. Staff who are close contacts of a coronavirus case can keep working in school if they are fully vaccinated, but unvaccinated staff will have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Admitting the document was “complex”, though a simplified flow chart of what to do in certain circumstances has been provided, the PHA also said that the school Covid testing system will be “working on trust”.

It will be the responsibility of principals to identify close contacts and carry out tracing in the event of a positive case, and though principals have been urged to request Covid testing, they will be relying on the honesty of parents and pupils as viral tests are voluntary.