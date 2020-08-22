Seven deaths in past week in Northern Ireland linked to coronavirus

The number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Northern Ireland has now reached 866, according to new figures.

It comes amid a rise in fatalities linked to the virus.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) said there were seven deaths involving Covid-19 in the week to last Friday. This is up from four during the previous week, to August 7.

The total number of deaths in the region, to August 14, according to Nisra, is 866.

Of these deaths, 456 (52.7%) took place in hospital, 351 (40.5%) in care homes, 51 (5.9%) at residential addresses or other locations and eight (0.9%) in hospices.

The 359 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 81 separate establishments.

The equivalent number of deaths of people with Covid-19 recorded in the daily figures reported by the Department of Health to August 14 was 558.

The department's figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the Nisra figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals, and the patients may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Separate case figures released by the Department of Health yesterday showed it had recorded a further 20 cases of the virus and no further deaths. The total number of cases is now 6,576.

Eight of the new cases were in the Belfast area. Just one was recorded in Mid and East Antrim, where concerns have been raised about a surge in incidents.

The Republic's health authorities last night confirmed 79 more cases of Covid-19, but said there have been no further deaths.

Health minister Robin Swann said the R-number in Northern Ireland is currently 1.3.

On Thursday he announced new restrictions aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

The number of people meeting indoors is to be reduced to six from no more than two households.

The limit on numbers at outdoor gatherings will fall from 30 to 15.

Meanwhile, Mr Swann also announced there would be focused PSNI enforcement of coronavirus regulations in hotspot areas.