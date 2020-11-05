SF's Sheehan slammed for failure to apologise after labeling NI test and trace system 'as useful as a chocolate fireguard'

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan has been criticised for failing to apologise after he claimed that Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 test and trace system was “as useful as a chocolate fireguard”.

The West Belfast MLA made the comments during last month’s Stormont Health Committee meeting as it was hearing evidence from senior Public Health Agency (PHA) officials on testing and contact tracing in the region.

PHA interim chief executive Olive MacLeod revealed that the staffing capacity modelling for the system anticipated 300 positive cases a day at the start of October.

“All of you in the room there are very well paid, you were tasked to put in place a rigorous and robust contact tracing system – you have failed abysmally,” Mr Sheehan told the PHA officials.

“The contact tracing system that is there at the minute is as useful as a chocolate fireguard.”

UUP health spokesperson Alan Chambers MLA has since slammed Mr Sheehan, who is a member of the Health Committee, for failing to apologise for his “pathetic” comments.

He explained that prior to Wednesday’s Health Committee meeting, it received a letter from the Department of Health expressing Health Minister Robin Swann’s concerns regarding the “tenor of the engagement”.

“It is not only Pat Sheehan’s words recorded by Hansard that were disgraceful but also the tone used,” stated North Down MLA Mr Chambers.

He continued: “To apply criticism directly to public health officials as Pat Sheehan did, and in the manner he did, is a serious breach of protocol and demonstrates disrespect.

“Pat Sheehan needs to realise that he is in a position that requires respect to be shown to people. A Stormont committee is not a place for an elected member to be using such language."

“That is not how a democratic forum works."

Mr Chambers added that Mr Sheehan has yet to condemn the Sinn Fein leadership regarding the funeral of Bobby Storey - the “biggest single breach of public health regulations”.

“To describe a track and trace system that used an innovative and groundbreaking mobile phone app that was operative across the border with the Republic of Ireland system as being as useful as a ‘chocolate fireguard’ is not only insulting and inaccurate but may have put many members of the public off signing up for the app,” said Mr Chambers.

“This is hardly the message that should be coming out of the Health Committee.”

Sinn Fein have been asked to respond to Mr Chambers’ comments.