‘Shame on anybody’ intending to target medical military personnel in hospitals, says Robin Swann

More than 100 medical technicians are to be deployed in hospitals across Northern Ireland as they face the most challenging period in the history of the health service here.

Mr Swann has welcomed the development, which he said will help ease the burden on exhausted staff, although he refused to provide further detail on the roles that will be undertaken by military staff.

At a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the UUP minister was asked whether he is concerned about dissidents who might exploit the opportunity to launch an attack on military personnel.

He said: “There has been a lot of work, we have been discussing this specific request over the last couple of weeks.

“That bit of groundwork has been done, it is ongoing and for any of those who would seek to make a target out of our health service at this point in time, I would say they better not be in Northern Ireland when they see the pressures on our communities, that are affecting every home, every community, no matter what race, religion or political persuasion.

"If anybody sees this as an opportunity to make a political statement, or even target any individual within our health service, I would say ‘shame on them’ and shame on anybody that has anything to do with them.”

The minister was also asked whether he is expecting any resistance from within the Executive to the move.

“I sincerely hope not,” he said.

“I understand the political presentational challenges that it may bring, but what I will say to anyone who sees this, they should only see this as an opportunity to support our health service at a critical time.

“That’s why I made the request that I did and it’s the spirit the request was made in and it’s not to make any political point, it’s not about any presentational point either, it’s about providing that critical support to those people working in our health service, who are under pressure and who will remain under pressure for the next number of weeks.

“It’s about critical support rather than anything else.”

Read more Michelle O’Neill indicates Sinn Fein will support decision to bring in military personnel

It comes after Mr Swann ruled out the possibility of using military to support Northern Ireland’s struggling ambulance service when he appeared in front of the Stormont health committee last week.

He said there are plans to use police officers and firefighters to drive ambulances but it is not possible to deploy the military.

He explained they are “not certified drivers in Northern Ireland” so they would still need to be accompanied by another blue light vehicle.

He was asked about using military personnel to help roll out the vaccination programme but Mr Swann said a significant proportion of military reservists are already employed by the health service in Northern Ireland.

“I only wish there was a battalion of ICU nurses I could call on,” he said.