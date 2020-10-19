'She just went nuts': Mask rant woman removed from NI flight after telling passengers 'everyone dies'

Passenger recalls scene as shocking video emerges

Passengers have told of their shock after a woman was removed from a plane after she allegedly refused to wear a mask and shouted "everybody dies" at crew.

Eyewitness Meabh Kennedy (19) from Newcastle, Co Down, was one of those on board the easyJet flight from Belfast International Airport to Edinburgh on Sunday where video footage shows a woman shouting at passengers and staff.

Clips of the incident were shared widely on social media with many expressing shock at what happened.

The footage shows a woman with a Scottish accent shouting "f*** off" and "everybody dies, you know that?" as she picks up her bag and jacket from a seat while the crew usher her off the plane.

She apparently pretends to cough on passengers as she walks down the aisle towards the exit.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Ms Kennedy, who is a first year physics student at Edinburgh University, said the flight, which was due to take off at 4.20pm, was delayed for an hour because of the incident.

She explained that the woman was taken off the flight for not wearing a mask.

The woman was then allowed to go back to her seat before being ejected a second time.

"The woman was taken off the plane because she wouldn't wear a mask and then she came back on again a second time," said Ms Kennedy.

"She started screaming, saying, 'I don't want to wear the mask', 'everyone dies' and 'everyone dies no matter of Covid-19 or not'. Then she just started coughing on people."

The woman allegedly shouted at passengers and crew for two minutes before she was permanently removed.

"She took her seat and obviously everyone else on the plane was wearing a mask, and she was the only one who wasn't," added Ms Kennedy.

"The flight was very full but wasn't completely full.

"Everyone couldn't really understand what had happened. She had just gone completely nuts about it. You wouldn't have expected anything like this, especially because it's such a short flight.

"It's only a 30-minute flight and that's all you have to wear it for."

The airline confirmed police were called following an incident on flight EZY481.

An easyJet spokesman said: "EasyJet can confirm that police attended flight EZY481 from Belfast to Edinburgh on October 18, due to a passenger behaving disruptively onboard and refusing to wear their face covering.

"In line with EASA guidelines, all passengers are currently required to bring their own face covering for their flight which must be worn during boarding and onboard, except when eating or drinking.

"Passengers receive clear communications before they travel and via announcements onboard to ensure they are aware of this requirement for the health and safety of everyone onboard.

"We will not tolerate disruptive behaviour towards other passengers and crew."

A spokesperson for Belfast International Airport said: "Airport police were called by ground staff due to a disruptive passenger within the terminal building at approximately 4.35pm on Sunday, October 18.

"The passenger was subsequently arrested and is currently under investigation."