Show us the money: Angry NI nurses could return to picket lines in days, union warns

A leading union figure has stressed that strike action by nurses could be resumed within seven days as it has been warned the health service in Northern Ireland is just months away from "an absolute crisis".

Pat Cullen, director of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland, has fired a warning shot at the Health Minister that crippling strike action by thousands of healthcare workers has been suspended but not called off entirely.

Ms Cullen has revealed that staff who staged strike action to secure better pay and conditions and to drive up safety standards across the health service are still waiting to be reimbursed for pay that was docked from their wages during industrial action that ran into the start of this year.

This is despite the fact £1.6m was given to the Department of Health in May by the Department of Finance to ensure staff who staged industrial action are not left out of pocket.

She told the Stormont health committee that the NHS in Northern Ireland is facing a potential exodus by nurses who cannot afford to cover the cost of childcare from September as schools plan phased and partial returns amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They are really, really concerned about what will happen in September when children are returning to school on a phased basis," she said.

"It is an enormous amount of pressure on nurses, they can't afford to continue to work, it is an untenable position to place our members in.

"If the level of people coming to us for support to reduce their hours, take a career break, or leave the service continues at the rate we are being asked, we will be in an absolute crisis."

It emerged during Thursday's evidence session that although the money required to reimburse staff involved in strike action was passed to the Department of Health in May, officials have deemed the matter "contentious".

This means that Mr Swann wants to bring the matter to the Executive to make a decision before the money is paid to staff.

However, addressing the committee on Thursday, Ms Cullen urged the Department of Health "to do the right thing".

She continued: "The permanent secretary said the health service was at the brink of a precipice and I believe, as director of the RCN, that it was our nurses and other healthcare workers who brought it back from that precipice to the position where we were able to respond to the pandemic.

"We would ask the Executive ministers, those at the highest level of government, to pay nurses and other healthcare workers their value.

"Surely to God we have to start to put value on these people?

"It's really important, our industrial action, it has been suspended, because the level of trust has been eroded over many years with our members and they need to build up that trust again to enable them to bring industrial action to an absolute end.

"It is my members that constantly remind me that it will take seven days to restart industrial action."

Ms Cullen said RCN members voted to suspend industrial action after an agreement was reached over a pay rise and the implementation of safe staffing legislation that will improve conditions for nurses, as well as drive up standards across the NHS.

While Ms Cullen said she understood there has been a shift in priorities as a result of the pandemic, she said it is essential that the Department of Health moves on the issues of safe staffing legislation.

She also called on Mr Swann to ensure nurses receive the reimbursed pay next month.