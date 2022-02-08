Significant danger from Covid-19 over ‘to a degree’, claims senior Northern Ireland medic

A senior Northern Ireland medic has said Northern Ireland is currently in a “much better position” in the Covid-19 pandemic, as he agreed the danger from the virus is over "to a degree”.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the BMA’s GP committee in Northern Ireland was asked on the BBC Nolan Show if the significant dangers from the virus are now over.

Responding, Dr Stout said: “They are. We are seeing very positive, very optimistic messaging.”

"We are not seeing those very severe infections needing hospitalisation, needing intensive care and unfortunately dying. We are in a much, much better position at the moment.”

When asked if life could be back to normal by the summer, Dr Stout replied: “I hope we will be.”

Speaking earlier on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Dr Stout also said removing restrictions is “sensible” and “very consistent with what we were all saying before Christmas”.

“We quite clearly can see the patterns now. We still have very high community transmission, but it is not being translated into hospitalisations and deaths very fortunately,” he added.

“I think we have to move on. I think this is the natural next step of that as we try to move back to normal.”

His remarks come after Mr Swann addressed the media on Monday confirming he plans to lift a number of Covid-19 regulations - “if not all” - despite Paul Givan’s resignation as First Minister last week.

The UUP MLA said he was seeking legal guidance on how he can remove health and safety regulations himself.

Dr Stout said he would welcome moves to remove regulations guiding the wearing of face coverings.

The use of face coverings is currently mandatory on public transport, in taxis, private buses, coaches and on aircraft, in train and bus stations and in airports unless an exemption applies.

They are also required in any retail premises, including any indoor area of a shopping centre, unless the person is exempt.

“I think that is going to become guidance as opposed to a legal requirement and I think that is good,” added Dr Stout.

“I think that enforcement... is something that can be relaxed at this stage but I would like to see people continue to wear them for reassurance.

“I think all along it has to be really clear and explicit. There are an awful lot of people still very anxious and we need to accommodate those people as well.”

Belfast restaurateur MIchael Deane said the industry would “totally” welcome the removal of restrictions.

Mr Deane, who owns six restaurants in Belfast, including Deanes at Queen’s, Love Fish and Eipic said any changes should include “clear” messaging to avoid public confusion.

“We welcome it with open arms,” he said.

“We’ve probably got to lose the face marks lose the work from home message.

“We have just got to hope for better days. Let's try and rebuild this city. The work from home message is one that has really done hospitality a lot of harm.

“There needs to be some type of marketing campaign to get people’s confidence up first of all. The city is very much a ghost town on many nights of the week.

“It is hard out there. When you do walk around Belfast on a Tuesday evening and you don’t see anyone, it makes you really wonder.”