'Sincere regret' after 10 residents die in Belfast's Parkview Care Home

Ten residents at a west Belfast care home have died after contracting Covid-19, it has been revealed.

Parkview Care Home in Glencairn yesterday confirmed that 28 of its 59 residents had tested positive for the virus.

Six residents who tested positive in Parkview are currently in a stable condition, with 12 no longer showing any symptoms.

A further 31 residents who were tested for coronavirus returned a negative result.

Several staff are also shielding or isolating after testing positive or showing symptoms. A spokesperson for Four Seasons Health Care, which runs the home, said that, in accordance with the guidance, all 59 residents had been tested. They said it is a matter of "sincere regret" that 10 of them have passed away.

The spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph: "The issue of Covid-19 in the care home setting is very difficult for everyone involved, including our residents, their families and our colleagues who are at the forefront of managing the situation while caring for all our residents.

"The death of residents has a deep impact on our colleagues and they have been very upset at the loss of residents they have cared for.

"We offer our condolences to the families affected and we are fully aware that this is a hugely difficult time for all families.

"Where possible, family members were facilitated in visiting their relatives towards the end of life, in accordance with infection control practices and wearing appropriate PPE.

"Our staff have also been impacted by Covid-19 with a number of colleagues either shielding or in isolation having been tested positive or shown symptoms.

"Despite these challenges, the dedicated management team have worked tirelessly to ensure that there is no staffing shortage in the home."

Health officials say 111 care homes across Northern Ireland are currently dealing with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 outbreaks.

Examination of death notices shows how some care homes have seen a large number of deaths since March, when the pandemic started, although not all the deaths will necessarily have been caused by - or linked to - coronavirus.

Earlier this week it emerged that 14 people had died at Glenabbey Manor in Glengormley, Co Antrim. A further 17 residents have died at Ringdufferin Nursing Home in Killyleagh, Co Down since the start of the outbreak.

Six people are also known to have died at Oak Tree Manor in Dunmurry since the beginning of the pandemic, while eight people are known to have died at Carrickfergus Manor.

At least six residents of Madelayne Court in Portstewart have died since the beginning of March.

A further four people at Rose Court in Ballymena have also died in recent weeks.