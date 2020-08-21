Sinn Fein accused of double standards over TD's comments on Irish Government resignations

Republicans line the streets of west Belfast for the funeral of Bobby Storey. Picture: Colm O'Reilly

Sinn Fein have rejected accusations of double standards after one of the party’s TDs said politicians who do not follow public health guidelines should resign.

David Cullinane made the comments after the Republic’s Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Senator Jerry Buttimer both resigned following their attendance at a golf dinner in Galway with more than 80 people - in contravention of the Irish Government’s health guidelines.

They were guests at the Oireachtas Golf Society event on Wednesday night. Others present included Independent TD Noel Grealish as well as EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Ireland’s former attorney general Seamus Woulfe.

Gardai confirmed they have launched an investigation.

Mr Cullinane said: “We can’t make excuses for people. Guidelines were very clear. It goes against public health advice.” He called for further resignations from all political representatives who attended the event.

His comments come less than two months after Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill and Finance Minister Conor Murphy were criticised over claims they breached coronavirus guidelines at the funeral of veteran IRA man Bobby Storey.

Speaking to RTE, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said the Irish government “has descended into new levels of chaos”. But when asked about party members who came under criticism for attending Mr Storey’s funeral in June, Ms McDonald said she does not think there is an equivalence between a funeral and a “golfing shindig”.

Earlier, DUP MP Carla Lockhart said Mr Cullinane’s comments show that Sinn Fein is “certainly a partitionist party when it comes to irony”.

“Sinn Fein’s demands on Irish government ministers to resign for breach of Covid-19 guidelines begs the question why two different standards by the same party in two different countries? If ministers who breach the rules must resign there why not here?” she added. “True to form, Sinn Fein brazenly ignored the public outcry at the double standards and demands for resignations.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Northern Ireland has been reminded by Mr Cullinane that when it comes to his party it is a case of do as we say not as we do.”

Former Fine Gael MEP and Alliance leader John Cushnahan said Sinn Fein has “no right whatsoever” to condemn those politicians who attended the golf dinner.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath questioned whether David Cullinane’s comments represent a Sinn Fein policy that “doesn’t apply across the border”.

Dara Calleary’s resignation comes just 37 days into his role as Agriculture Minister, a position to which he was appointed to after Taoiseach Micheal Martin sacked his predecessor Barry Cowen amid controversy over a drink-driving offence.

Last night Ireland’s acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said it is “very clear” that the event held in Galway was not in line with public health guidance.

Current guidelines state that no more than 50 people should gather indoors in the Republic.

Dr Glynn said: “There’s a very justifiable and understandable anger in Ireland today. It’s not misplaced.”

Speaking to RTE, Taoiseach Micheal Martin denied his leadership had been damaged.

He said the Mr Calleary had paid a “terrible price” but had done the right thing in resigning.

Ireland’s Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said what happened was “wrong an inexcusable”.

He added: “There are people all over this country who have made huge sacrifices and who continue to make huge sacrifices and at a minimum, the Irish people need to see those rules followed by members of the Oireachtas.”