Sinn Fein Covid funding controversy reported to PSNI

Covid support money wrongly paid into Sinn Fein accounts which led to the resignations of a former MP and two party officials has been reported to the PSNI.

Questions have also been raised after it emerged that funds were paid in error directly to Sinn Fein MLA Maoliosa McHugh, according to the Department of Finance, despite party leader Mary Lou McDonald and Mr McHugh's solicitor stating the money went into a constituency account.

This was given as the reason why Mr McHugh has kept his job, whereas senator and former MP Elisha McCallion had to offer her resignation as funds were paid into an account she shared with her husband, and not returned for some six months after they were received.

Two officials in Upper Bann and West Tyrone also resigned as they were deemed responsible for the funds not being promptly paid back.

The controversy began on Wednesday when BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show reported Sinn Fein had failed to pay back £30,000 in Covid-19 funding they weren't entitled to. Three £10,000 grants were automatically paid out to Mrs McCallion and two constituency offices - West Tyrone and Upper Bann - in April.

Mr McHugh told the Nolan Show he was notified when the money was paid into the party's West Tyrone bank account, but could not say exactly when it was paid back.

He said he had contacted party officials to arrange for the money to be paid back "quite a while ago".

Asked if the money had been paid back months ago Mr McHugh said "no I'm not saying that".

Mr McHugh said he got confirmation on Monday that the money had been repaid.

"I couldn't just say exactly when it was," he said.

It later emerged that the repayments were only made on Monday on Tuesday of this week - when questions were raised by the media.

In a statement to the Nolan Show on Thursday, Mr McHugh's solicitors KRW Law said: "In the introduction to the Nolan Show, Mr Nolan asserts that Maoliosa McHugh received £10,000 that should never have been sent to him - this is not true. Mr McHugh did not receive any money personally, we require the Nolan Show to publicly retract that assertion immediately.

"A remittance was paid by the Department of the Economy on the 3rd of April, 2020, to the owners of the property in which his constituency office is located. This payment was unsolicited and no application was made by Mr McHugh, or any employee of Mr McHugh, for the monies, which were paid to the owners of the building - Sinn Fein."

In a statement issued by the Department of Finance on Friday, however, a spokesperson said: "Land and Property Services, within the Department of Finance administered the Small Business Grants Scheme on behalf of the Department for the Economy.

"The Department of Finance can confirm payments were made in error to the below ratepayer names: Maoliosa McHugh MLA – Strabane Sinn Fein Office, Mrs Elisha McCallion MP, Lurgan Sinn Fein Office."

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said he has reported the matter to the PSNI, who confirmed this to the Belfast Telegraph on Friday, stating: "We can confirm a communication was made to the Chief Constable in relation to Covid-19 grant money.

"We are considering the matter as to whether a criminal investigation is required."

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said there are several questions that need answered.

"There's no doubt at all the £30,000 should not have gone into Sinn Fein's accounts... I would hope this actually a genuine mistake," he said.

"However, if there is an indication that this money has gone to Sinn Fein and was being used for other purposes, and the indication was that they were trying to keep that money, then yes, it may indeed be appropriate that the PSNI conduct an investigation.

Sinn Fein has been contacted for a comment.