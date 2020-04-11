Sinn Fein criticises Swann’s request for Army help as death toll reaches 107

Fifteen more deaths from coronavirus in a hospital setting were confirmed.

Sinn Fein has criticised Health Minister Robin Swann after he requested assistance from the Army to help deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

It came as Northern Ireland recorded a further 15 coronavirus deaths in a hospital setting – the highest number in a single day in the region, taking the toll to 107.

There were 128 new cases of the virus, taking the total of confirmed positive tests in the region to 1,717.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said her party would “not rule out any measure necessary to save lives, protect the public and tackle the spread of coronavirus”, but added that the Army plan had not been approved by the Executive.

Mr Swann told the BBC he had made a formal request to the Army for help in distributing lifesaving equipment.

He also requested help from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in planning for a Nightingale hospital at the site of the former Maze prison.

Mr Swann said: “I believe the Army’s skills and logistical expertise could assist with the redistribution of essential lifesaving equipment across Northern Ireland to ensure that all hospitals have the materials and resources required to fully enact their surge plans.”

I have raised the sensitivities of British military intervention directly with the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis Michelle O'Neill

He said he hoped his decision is not “considered divisive”.

The minister said: “I have said a number of times over recent weeks that at the end of this pandemic, there will be only one thing that divides us – and that is those of us that are still alive and those that have sadly passed away.”

Ms O’Neill said: “I have raised the sensitivities of British military intervention directly with the British Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

“The Health Minister has a responsibility to exhaust all options, including the use of other blue light public services and civilian contractors, to ensure that ventilators and lifesaving equipment are moved swiftly to where they are needed most.”

A spokeswoman for Mr Swann said: “The Health Minister publicly stated his intention to make a request for military assistance on Friday 3 April. That request was submitted yesterday and both the First and Deputy First Ministers were informed of the decision. The Health Minister is happy to discuss the matter if they require any further information.”

First Minister Arlene Foster said she fully supports the Army being used to help with the pandemic.

Mrs Foster tweeted: “NI has been working together on tackling this awful disease. We need to keep at it. When your loved one is lying in hospital, who built the ward will be the last thought on their mind. Let’s build the capacity we need. We fully support the army being used to build necessary beds.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood backed Mr Swann on Twitter.

He said: “15 people died of Coronvirus overnight in the North. I’ll support anything that gets PPE and ventilators to where it needs to go. Let’s stop playing politics and do whatever it takes to save lives.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long also took to Twitter to back the minister and said her party fully supported the “extraordinary” measures.

She tweeted: “Could not agree more. @RobinSwannMoH has my and the @allianceparty’s full support for taking extraordinary measures to try to save people’s lives. All and any help is welcome at this critical time.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he does not support any proposals that give the Army “a coordinating or security role to deal with the Covid-19 crisis”.

He said: “Both the Tory government and the Executives’ approach to the Covid-19 pandemic has been shambolic from the beginning and this latest proposal to bring in the British Army is further evidence of this. We are concerned about how this latest announcement may open the door to a security or military led approach to deal with a health pandemic.”