Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told Elisha McCallion to quit post over Covid payment

Former MP and two officials stand down over delay in handing back £30k paid out in error

High point: Sinn Fein’s Elisha McCallion (left) with Michelle O’Neill after becoming MP for Foyle in 2017. She lost the seat last year

Allan Preston and Philip Ryan Thu 29 Oct 2020 at 23:00