Sinn Fein MP calls for action as young Belfast woman is diagnosed with coronavirus

The Northern Ireland public need to see 'fast action happen now' to fight back against coronavirus, a Sinn Fein MP has said.

It comes after it was revealed that a west Belfast woman in her 20s is currently in the Royal Victoria Hospital being treated for the virus.

Paul Maskey said the woman was diagnosed following her return to Belfast from holiday.

"The family of the young woman who was diagnosed asked me to post something on social media just to get the word out there so that other people could take precautions," he said.

"This young woman travelled back from holiday this week through Belfast International Airport. She had actually broken her leg while on holiday and had no virus symptoms at all. Her insurance policy got her home and got her to the Royal Hospital.

"Once she was in the Royal she was diagnosed with Covid-19. As far as I know she had no symptoms whatsoever.

"Obviously the family are very concerned and there are a number of other girls who are self-isolating themselves so they don't spread this coronavirus.

"The girls themselves and their families are taking this all very seriously and doing the right thing by self-isolating. It is a very worrying time for these individuals and for the community. The girl herself is in isolation while getting treatment for her badly broken leg."

Mr Maskey said action needs to be taken to curb the virus which has killed almost 6,000 people worldwide.

"These are unprecedented times that we are living in because of the coronavirus," he said. "I have spoken to many families who are greatly concerned about the situation, and schoolchildren who are concerned. They want to see action being taken sooner rather than later because they are of the opinion that you are better being safe than sorry.

"People are very worried. No one knows what the extent of this will be here on the island of Ireland."