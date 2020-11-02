Sinn Fein urged to clear up mystery of office grant as pressure mounts on O'Dowd to speak out

Party urged to say who knew what and when amid Covid payouts row

Leader: Mary Lou McDonald apologised last week, but the row continues to rumble on

Sinn Fein is under pressure to reveal who knew what — and when — after another politician from the party quit over a financial scandal.

Unionists in Upper Bann have called for senior MLA John O’Dowd to make a statement following the resignation of West Tyrone Assembly Member Catherine Kelly.

Ms Kelly quit on Saturday after it emerged that she was the co-signee with her husband on a party account into which £10,000 from a Covid-19 small business support grant was paid in error.

A senior Sinn Fein Upper Bann official was one of three party members who quit last week.

It is believed payments of £30,000 sent to Sinn Fein offices in the early days of the pandemic were not returned until last week.

One UUP MLA said Ms Kelly was “forced to come clean” and resign only after the party was approached by the Sunday Life.

The leadership must have known she was a signatory last week but were “caught out”, Doug Beattie said.

Four party members, including Ms Kelly’s husband Barry McColgan, Sinn Fein’s West Tyrone constituency manager, have now resigned. Parties were not entitled to any payment under the Small Businesses Grant Support Scheme.

Resignation: Former West Tyrone MLA Catherine Kelly

The Department for the Economy has said two payments were made in error to an elected representative and to a former elected representative, and a third to the office of a political party.

It has also emerged that the landlord of the constituency office of DUP MP Paul Girvan received £10,000 under the scheme.

Former Foyle MP Elisha McCallion, Mr McColgan, and the chairman of Sinn Fein’s Upper Bann organisation, or comhairle ceantair, resigned last week.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart called on Upper Bann MLA Mr O’Dowd to make a statement on the resignation of the official, whom she said was the fall guy.

“A very senior Sinn Fein official in my constituency has been the sacrificial lamb, yet the most senior media spokesman and one-time leadership contender John O’Dowd has been silent in the last 72 hours,” the MP said.

“There has been a drip-feed of information from Sinn Fein about the matter as the media stepped closer and closer to the facts.

“Yet while the public has many questions, Sinn Fein is bunkered in their solicitor’s office sending out legal letters to the media like Christmas cards.

“We know John has aspirations of leadership, so here is a chance for him to show leadership. He should step up and address the questions that the people of Upper Bann demand answers to. In particular, who knew about the money and when did they know?”

Mr Beattie said he is not accusing Mr O’Dowd of doing anything wrong, but he is asking his Assembly colleague to make a statement to clear up any confusion.

“He has made no statement and I do not understand what happened in Upper Bann,” said Mr Beattie. “But we know there is more than one signatory.”

He added: “John O’Dowd needs to come forward and make it clear what is going on.”

Mr O’Dowd did not respond on Sunday night to a request for comment. Sinn Fein did not respond to messages.

The Ulster Unionist MLA said that Ms Kelly was “forced to come clean” because of the report in the Sunday Life, that the party knew and “the only reason she resigned is because they were caught out”.

Ms Kelly stood down some hours after the party was contacted by the Sunday Life, but days after the resignation of other party members.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald apologised for the “clear failure to immediately reimburse public money”. “The incorrect lodgement of small business grants into three Sinn Fein accounts came to the attention of the Sinn Fein leadership over the course of Monday and Tuesday last,” Ms McDonald said.

“The party’s examination of this matter is now complete.

“As leader, I once again acknowledge and apologise for the clear failure to immediately reimburse public money.”

Ms Kelly said: “I have been a signatory to that account for a number of years and as such had a responsibility to ensure it was operated to the highest standard. That did not happen in this case.”