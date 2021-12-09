Sinn Fein’s John O’Dowd attends Craigavon hospital due to Covid-19

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd has thanked medical staff at Craigavon Area Hospital after revealing he attended for assessment while suffering from Covid-19.

The MLA for Upper Bann said he is “on the mend” and described the care of doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital as “outstanding” following his visit on Wednesday.

"A huge thank you to the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Craigavon hospital’s Emergency Dept,” he tweeted.

"Yesterday I had to be assessed in the Dept as a result of Covid-19. Their care, professionalism & courtesy was outstanding. I’m back home hoping to be on the mend. Stay safe.”

It comes as the Department of Health confirmed a further four people have died after contracting Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures also show 1,819 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Mr O’Dowd is not the first Sinn Fein MLA to suffer from Covid-19, with the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill revealing she contemplated attending hospital after suffering a “quite severe” bout of the illness.

Ms O’Neill contracted Covid on August 31.

"Given that I felt so bad, I can only imagine what it would have been like if you didn't have the vaccination," she told the BBC at the time.

"I think I would have been hospitalised had it not been for the vaccination, so I would use this opportunity to say to people who still haven't taken that step to please get the vaccine, particularly that younger cohort of people,”