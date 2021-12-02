Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill blasts ‘sinister’ bogus NI Covid restrictions message

Bogus messages circulating on social media suggesting a raft of new coronavirus restrictions are to be announced has been branded as “sinister.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill took to Twitter to dismiss the rumours which have been circulating over Whatsapp, Twitter and Facebook.

Ms O’Neill said the text was a “sinister attempt to cause confusion and spread misinformation at a time when it is important that we all work together to reduce the spread of the virus”.

“It is simply not true,” she said.

The fake message purports to come from an Executive member suggesting an immiment announcement of new restrictions and dates for them to be introduced.

It urges those in receipt of the message to spread the benefits of the restrictions on their social networks as the public backlash was expected to be intense.