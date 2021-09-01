Sinn Fein’s Murphy defends decision to cancel Executive meeting

DUP leader says Executive must meet ‘as soon as possible’ Mobile vaccination clinics offering jabs over coming days

1,472 positive cases of Covid-19 and nine deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday’s meeting was postponed because Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill is self-isolating due to a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Mr Murphy said his party colleague was feeling “unwell”.

He was responding to comments by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson expressing concern at the cancellation of the meeting.

“Michelle is ill, she not only has Covid but she is unwell with it, so she wasn’t able to attend a virtual meeting of the Executive,” he said.

“She wants to be at a meeting of the Executive and we want her to be there at the meeting. She has been leading our party’s response to Covid within the Executive and of course we had a range of meetings scheduled across the summer for the Executive.

“This was an unscheduled meeting and it is going to happen on Monday so we’re only losing a number of days.

“If there is anything urgent that needs to be decided by the Executive it can be done by urgent procedure so both the First and the Deputy First Minister agreed to postpone the meeting to next Monday and we will turn up and deal with all of the issues then.”

Sir Jeffrey has said the Executive must meet as soon as possible to take further decisions on Covid measures. He said “key decisions” need to be made, and he wants those decisions made “as soon as possible”.

“People need to know where we’re going; for example, in relation to our response on Covid, on economic recovery, our schools are back, so what’s happening there?

“And we need a cohesive, coherent approach from the Executive, so the sooner we can meet the better, and I’m making that absolutely clear.”

Ms O’Neill tweeted earlier this week that she is currently self-isolating and hopes to return to public duties next week.

She wrote: “I have contracted Covid-19.

“I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine.

“I’ll remain in self-isolation and hope to return to my public duties next week.

“Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will take forward departmental business in the meantime.”

Yesterday the Department of Health reported 1,472 Covid cases in the previous 24 hours. Nine more people have also died after contracting the virus, it said.

The highest amount of positive cases recorded were in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough council area — 254 cases were reported in this area.

Forty-six people are in intensive care fighting coronavirus and hospitals all across Northern Ireland are over-capacity, sitting at 108% occupancy.

Over the past seven days, 10,378 people tested positive for the virus, which was down from 11,828 cases recorded the previous week.

The highest number of individuals testing positive were females aged between 15 and 19 years of age.

The current death toll in Northern Ireland from those who have tested positive for coronavirus currently sits at 2,373.

Meanwhile, mobile vaccination centres are to again take place over the coming days offering first doses to those yet to receive one.

A full list of locations is below:

Belfast HSC Trust:

• Short Strand Community Hall, 26a Beechfield Street, Belfast

Thursday 2 September, 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

• Quad Lawn, Queen’s University Belfast, University Road, Belfast

Saturday 4 September, 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

Sunday 5 September, 10.00 am to 6.00 pm

• Bradbury Wellbeing & Treatment Centre 1 – 17 Lisburn Road, BT9 7AA

Tuesday 7 Sept, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Wednesday 8 Sept, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

• Ravenhill Day Centre 318 – 322 Ravenhill Road, BT6 8GL

Thursday 9 Sept, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Friday 10 Sept, 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Saturday 11 Sept, 10am to 5pm

Northern HSC Trust:

• St. Patrick’s Hall, Portrush

Saturday 4 September, 10am to 5pm

• Town Hall, Coleraine

Sunday 12 September, 10am to 5pm

• Ballymena North, Cushendall Road, Ballymena

Thursday 16 September, 3pm to 8pm

• The Junction, Antrim

Saturday 18 September, 10am to 5pm

South Eastern HSC Trust:

Downpatrick 16-17 year olds ONLY (Pfizer)

• SERC carpark, Market Street, Downpatrick

Wednesday 1 September 2021, 11am to 7pm

• Ballymote Sports and Wellbeing Centre, 96 Glebestown Drive, Downpatrick

Thursday 2 September 2021, 11am to 7pm

Newtownards 16-17 year olds ONLY (Pfizer)

• Westwinds Estate, Shackleton Walk

Friday 3 September 2021, 10am to 1pm

• Glen Estate Community Centre

Friday 3 September, 2pm to 6pm

Lisburn 16-17 year olds ONLY (Pfizer)

• Laganvalley Leisureplex Car Park

Saturday 4 September 2021, 11am to 7pm

• Laganvalley Leisureplex Car Park

Sunday 5 September 2021, 11am to 7pm

Southern HSC Trust:

• The Quays, Newry

Thursday 2 September, 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

• The Torrent Complex, Donaghmore

Friday 3 September, 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm

• Aghaloo and Blackwater Centre, 70 Moore Street, Aughnacloy

Sunday 5 September, 9.30 am to 3.30 pm

Western HSC Trust

• Long Tower Youth Club

Wednesday 1 September, 12.00 pm to 8.00 pm

• Dromore Sports Complex

Friday 3 September, 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm

