Sir Van Morrison ‘regrets’ Robin Swann legal action over ‘dangerous’ rant

Sir Van Morrison has expressed his disappointment over the health minister’s legal action against him.

On Sunday, high profile libel lawyer Paul Tweed said Robin Swann’s legal action against the singer was at an “advanced stage”.

The Sunday Life exclusively revealed the MLA had the hired libel lawyer over the singer’s rant about the MLA and the Executive’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Tweed has represented the likes of Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and Arlene Foster in the past. He said a hearing was expected in 2022.

A writ was served on the 76-year-old musician in June. A statement of claim detailing the case against him was then issued by Mr Swann’s lawyers in September, with Sir Van’s legal team sending a statement of their defence against the claims last month.

On Monday, Morrison confirmed legal proceedings had started.

His solicitor, in a statement to the BBC said the singer "regrets that Mr Swann considered it necessary to issue proceedings".

John J Rice & Co said its client was also "disappointed by the publicity that surrounds the issue of the proceedings".

"This firm can confirm that a defence has been served on behalf of Mr Morrison to the proceedings brought by Mr Swann," it said.

"Mr Morrison asserts within that defence that the words used by him related to a matter of public interest and constituted fair comment."

Mr Swann’s solicitor Paul Tweed said: “Proceedings have been issued and are ongoing against Van Morrison. We are aiming for a trial in February.”

A spokesman for Mr Swann said he was unable to comment on the matter because of ongoing legal proceedings. His legal team claims Sir Van’s outbursts amount to accusations he misused his office and endangered the public.

They say the public accusations harmed his reputation by implying he was unfit for office and suggesting he had misrepresented facts about the pandemic. The case centres around three incidents in which the MLA’s lawyers say he was defamed by the east Belfast singer-songwriter.

First, Sir Van spoke about the health minister during a gig at Belfast’s Europa Hotel in June after several of his upcoming gigs were cancelled because of lockdown.

The singer attempted to lead the audience in chants of “Robin Swann is very dangerous” and called Ian Paisley to join him stage.

Video footage of Sir Van and the MP went viral and caused political outcry. UUP leader Doug Beattie described the comments as “vile,” adding that Mr Swann has worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic to save lives" and said it was "appalling" to watch him being denigrated.

Mr Paisley later rang Mr Swann to apologise for his behaviour saying he did not believe the health minister was dangerous.

The second alleged instance of defamation occurred in the days following the Europa Hotel gig, when Sir Van was approached by Sunday Life about his comments. The third alleged defamation centres around content uploaded to Sir Van’s YouTube channel.

This includes a video titled ‘For Clarity’ that was published days after he was confronted by the Sunday Life. In it, the singer again takes aim at the health minister and repeats his claim that Mr Swann is “dangerous”. He says he wants to explain his comments about Mr Swann, who he incorrectly calls “Robert Swann”.