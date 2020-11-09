Six Millcroft Care Home residents pass away after Covid-19 outbreak

Six elderly people have now died from Covid-19 after 21 residents tested positive for the virus at a care home in Co Fermanagh.

The residents contracted the virus in the Millcroft Care Home in Enniskillen.

First Minister Arlene Foster, who represents the constituency at Stormont, described the deaths as "devastating for the families and loved ones".

Local Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew - who chairs Stormont's Health Committee - said the Millcroft situation was "extremely concerning".

"This recent outbreak in a home that managed to stay Covid free until now is a sad reminder that we are dealing with a deadly virus," he said.

In addition, 18 staff have tested positive for the virus.

The home cares for up to 70 residents and is one of three Enniskillen-based facilities run by Carewell Homes alongside Milverne Care Home and The Graan Abbey Care Home.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Millcroft Care Home said: "Having remained entirely Covid-19 free for the past six months, we can confirm we have suffered a Covid-19 outbreak affecting both residents and staff.

"With the support of the Western Health Trust we continue to work through all Covid-19 outbreak protocols and maintain all infection prevention and control measures to ensure the health and safety of our residents and staff is our primary focus at this time."