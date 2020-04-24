Six Northern Ireland people who believe cemeteries should be open during coronavirus pandemic

A teacher who lost her gifted young son just six months ago has said it is preposterous for a government to close cemeteries and keep off-licences open.

Richard Erskine (27), a former Cambridge University student, succumbed to alcoholism and died on October 12, 2019.

He is buried in Magheralin graveyard, which his mum Janet (52) has been unable to visit.

"I've lost my son and I'm not being allowed to deal with my grief properly," she said.

"Easter Sunday was six months to the date of Richard's death and I found it very difficult that I couldn't go and put flowers on this grave."

Mrs Erskine urged the Executive to reopen cemeteries.

"Why close cemeteries and keep off-licences open?" she asked. "A friend of mine went to a village for groceries recently and it was like a street party outside the off-licence."

Peter Dolan

‘It’s having a negative effect on families’

The father of a Co Tyrone teenager, killed by a drunk driver almost six years ago, says being able to visit his son’s grave is an important part of the grieving process.

Eighteen-year-old Enda Dolan from Killyclogher was knocked down while walking on Belfast’s Malone Road in October 2014 during his first term at Queen’s University.

Peter Dolan's 18-year-old son Enda who was killed by a drink-driver in 2014

His father Peter says the decision to close cemeteries should be relaxed. Mr Dolan added: “There aren’t many instances where you get a lot of people in cemeteries at any one time and this situation is having a very negative effect on families.

“For us it’s really hard not going to Enda’s grave, which various members of the family would do often, and very rarely would there be other people there at the same time.

“People go to cemeteries to take a bit of time out and they get a sense of peace there.”

Peter believes that on this occasion the political parties should “agree to disagree” and let the bereaved back into graveyards.

Ruth Burke and her daughter Brenda Doherty

‘I’d have loved a rose from the wreath’

It is now over a month since Brenda Doherty said the most difficult of farewells to her mother.

Ruth Burke, from Newtownabbey, was the fourth person to die as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

In four long weeks Brenda has been unable to visit the grave of her 82-year-old mother.

“I would love to be able to go to mum’s grave,” said Brenda.

“I would have loved to take a rose from the wreath but on the day of the funeral I was thinking about the cemetery closing after us and we wouldn’t be able to get back in.”

Already struggling to come to terms with the images of her mother’s funeral in her mind, Brenda is facing another heartache next month on the anniversary of her father’s death.

Richard Burke died on May 20, nine years ago.

Brenda said it is going to be hard all over again not to visit him.

Marie Ferguson, mother of hyponatraemia victim

‘I can’t visit Raychel... I feel distressed’

MARIE Ferguson has visited the grave of her only daughter Raychel, who died of hyponatremia, every day since she passed away over 18 years ago — but feels distressed being shut out of Ballyoan Cemetery in Londonderry.

She said: “I visit the grave of my daughter Raychel every day. I take her flowers, cut the grass and have a wee chat and I have done that since she passed away — sometimes I go twice a day. Visiting Raychel is part of my life but now I can’t and that is a big struggle for me.”

Raychel Ferguson

She added: “Being with her brings me so much peace, it is where I feel closest to her and now being forced to stay away from her has left me feeling so agitated and distressed.

“I don’t see the reason the cemeteries were closed in the first place but at this stage everyone knows all about social distancing.”

Monica Heaney lost her son Karl last May

‘I don’t understand logic of closures’

The mother of a Co Down man who was killed in a collision on the A1 dual carriageway has said that she “can’t see the logic” for the closure of cemeteries.

Karl Heaney (27) from Newry, died on May 23, 2018, and his family and girlfriend Ciara Sands have visited his grave almost every day. His mother Monica went to the graveside one evening at Monks Hill Cemetery but was surprised to find that the gates were locked.

Karl Heaney

“We would have popped up to the grave at least once a day and not being able to do that is very difficult,” Monica explained.

She added: “I don’t understand the logic of it because when you go to the grave, I feel, there’s not a lot of people about.

“Common sense would tell you that if somebody was there you would wait.

“If they were standing next to Karl’s grave I would wait until they left.”

Chantelle Shields

‘It’s not where a lot of people gather’

The sister of a young Carrick Rangers footballer who died in tragic circumstances last year has told of the impact the “horrible” restrictions on cemetery visits has had on her family.

“I would love nothing more especially at a hard time like this to be able to get into the graveyard to visit my brother,” said Chantelle Shields, whose brother footballer Jerry Thompson, died in December 2019.

“I can’t understand why the cemeteries are closed due to this as it’s not a place where a lot of people gather.

Jerry Thompson

“It’s my brother’s son’s first birthday this week — and we can’t even bring him to his Dad’s grave.

“It’s a horrible situation that families are put in,” Chantelle said. “To reconsider opening them or even open them for a couple of hours would be good as it’s horrible for a lot of families.”