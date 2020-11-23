Six Whitewell Tabernacle pastors out of isolation

Six pastors at the Whitewell Metropolitan Tabernacle Church who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 are now out of isolation, the Belfast Telegraph has learned.

Speaking during a live-streamed service from the church yesterday morning, one of the pastors, David Purse, told online worshippers: "As many of you know, myself and five of the other pastors suffered Covid-19 infection.

"But thankfully, we seem to be over the worst of it and are out of isolation - and it's just so, so good this morning to be in God's presence. There's only one thing would make this better - that is you being here as well.

"But unfortunately because of circumstance and the situation in our land, it is what it is.

"But I'm delighted that you have joined us online."

Pastor Purse and his colleague Pastor Frankie Weir - who had also contracted the coronavirus infection - delivered yesterday's service online from the cavernous, empty north Belfast church.

A socially-distanced praise band played contemporary hymns during the service.

According to the church's Facebook page, the church founder, Pastor James McConnell (83) is in hospital after suffering a stroke and requires treatment for a foot infection.

Asking that its members pray for him, a spokesperson wrote: "Sadly the infection in his foot is not clearing as we all would have hoped and he will now require surgery.

"In addition, while at the hospital Pastor has suffered another small stroke."

It was revealed yesterday that the massive church is now worth almost £8m, according to accounts filed with the Charity Commission.

It also brought in more than £1.4m in donations. The north Belfast church once counted former DUP leader and First Minister Peter Robinson and his wife Iris among its regular congregation.

But it hit the headlines in 2014 when Mr McConnell called Islam a "heathen" religion and said it was a "doctrine spawned in Hell" during a sermon.

The remarks landed him in court charged with improper use of a public electronic communications network and causing a grossly offensive message to be sent by means of a public electronic communications network.

He was found not guilty.