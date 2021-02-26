Smaller travel firms will fold if people can't book holidays soon: expert

Fears: Joanne Stuart said she’d be very disappointed if there were no 2021 holidays

Smaller travel operators in Northern Ireland will fold if sun-seekers cannot book holidays soon, it has been claimed.

Travel consultant David Coulter, based in Co Antrim, warned that smaller agencies simply could not survive another summer of disruption.

He was speaking after Michelle O'Neill warned that it is too early to start thinking about booking summer holidays.

The deputy First Minister was commenting on the fact that the number of holidays being snapped up in England had sky-rocketed by 600% in the wake of the Prime Minister's lockdown exit plan earlier this week.

The Sinn Fein deputy leader warned those looking forward to a week in the sun to remain cautious. "What Boris Johnson announces is obviously relevant to what happens in England," said Mrs O'Neill.

"It's not relevant in terms of our own plan. I don't think I could stand here today and say to people it's OK, go and book your holiday. You can't give them the comfort that would be required."

Mr Coulter said Ms O'Neill's comments would be hard to take by the wider travel agent industry here.

"I think one of the most annoying things for the industry is that politicians in Northern Ireland, the UK and elsewhere, just don't get how our industry works," he said. "We need these holidays to operate. A lot of people's jobs would be on the line, especially in the airlines too.

"I travelled a couple of times myself last year and being on a plane and seeing everything they had in place in terms of testing, wearing the masks, the sanitising - it was one of the safest places you could have been."

He said another summer of uncertainty would be "very damaging".

"I would imagine that the bigger operations could survive it but how the smaller operators would survive a second summer of no income ... obviously they would have bookings at the minute but if they're cancelled again, then I think we would see some smaller companies fold."

He accepted, however, that it is difficult for politicians to be clear when holidays can resume.

"I can understand where she's coming from. A lot of people day in, day out ask me when are holidays going to restart, and we don't know that," he added.

"A lot of people in England - I book a lot of people from England - who think because of what Boris said, May 17 is a restart date but there's no guarantee it is.

"I think people do want something to look forward to and we've seen a massive surge in bookings - but it is for the end of the year, and mostly for next year.

"So if someone was coming to me now to book a holiday for June I would be saying to them can you go a bit later in the year."

The Executive had indicated Monday was to be the key day for publishing the latest roadmap out of lockdown, but Ms O'Neill admitted that deadline may slip. "If it takes until Tuesday, so be it, as long as we get it right, I think it's more important," she said.

First Minister Arlene Foster said any plan will be revealed "early next week". Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance chief Dr Joanne Stuart said it would be "very disappointing" if holidays were cancelled for 2021.

"At the minute we're waiting for the Northern Ireland roadmap to be published and I think at this point we just have to wait and see what is in that," she said.

"And make sure there is clarity on the conditions that need to be in place at each stage to be reopened. Obviously the way with which the vaccination programme is going the way it is across the UK, it would be very disappointing if we aren't able to have holidays during the summer period."

Yesterday, the Department of Health said five more people in NI have died with coronavirus, bringing its total to 2,048 since the beginning of the pandemic.