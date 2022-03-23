Social care personal assistants in Northern Ireland to receive £500 pandemic recognition payment

Social care personal assistants in Northern Ireland are set to receive a £500 special recognition payment, the Health Minister has announced.

Robin Swann said the online application portal to receive the sum was to reward those in the sector who had worked during the pandemic.

Those who are eligible must have worked as a personal assistant for at least a four-week period continuously between March 17, 2020 and January 31, 2021.

Personal assistants eligible can be employed directly by people with disabilities, who provide them with support for living independently.

They are also employed via direct payments from Health and Social Care Trusts and other organisations such as Thalidomide survivors in NI.

Launching the portal, which will close for applications on June 23, Mr Swann said he wanted to thank the workforce for their “significant contribution during the pandemic”.

“I first developed the scheme to help acknowledge and thank our health and social care workforce for their immeasurable and vital contribution throughout the pandemic,” he said.

“I am pleased to launch this phase of the scheme today which will enable personal assistants to receive the payment. Personal assistants are a vital part of our health and social care workforce and they have our utmost gratitude.

“We have developed the online platform so that the process can be as simple, straightforward and as speedily delivered as possible for applicants.

“I want to once again put on record my sincere appreciation for the personal assistant workforce and I thank them for their significant contribution during the pandemic.”

According to the minister, those eligible will will receive a pro rata payment of up to a maximum of £500, depending on the number of hours they work in an average week.

Personal Assistants can apply online. A paper-based application form is also available for those who prefer and a dedicated helpline is also in place to support applicants.

A dedicated helpline is also available from 10am – 12.30pm Monday to Friday. The helpline number is: 0800 170 13 50.