Social distancing reduction will help hospitality sector, Foster says

First Minister Arlene Foster has confirmed that social distancing guidelines in Northern Ireland will be reduced from two metres to one metre, subject to mitigations, as Northern Ireland speeds up its exit from lockdown.

The First Minster told a briefing at Stormont that while “everybody’s objective should be to stay two metres apart from those from other households wherever possible”, it would be an important move particularly to support the hospitality sector.

“A minimum 1m distance between individuals can be considered acceptable in circumstances where appropriate mitigations are made,” she explained.

Mrs Foster said the change in the executive’s guidance on social distancing is a “policy decision” and “the science hasn’t changed”.

Reducing social distancing guidelines was a move that ministers have “ruminated about for quite some time” and is about the “management of risk” with low transmission rates of the virus in Northern Ireland, she added.

“The reason why we believe we can move to the 1m is in relation to having other mitigations in place to manage that risk,” she said.

The First Minister also announced the NI Executive has agreed indicative dates for the further easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, including the reopening of gyms, leisure centres, seated venues, libraries and the resumption of competitive sport.

It was confirmed that self catering accommodation and caravan parks can re-open from June 26 and places of worship from June 29, with hotels and restaurants re-opening from July 3. Visitor attractions, except museums and galleries, can re-open from the same date.

Nail parlours and beauty salons will wait until July 6 and there was good news for elite athletes who will be able to use indoor training facilities from June 29.

Other dates for re-opening include betting shops from July 3, tattoo parlours and reflexology on July 6, outdoor playgrounds on July 10 and libraries from July 16.

Competitive sport can restart on July 17 and leisure centres will be re-opened on August 7.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that the level of community transmission, the R rate, is between 0.06 and 0.09, which she says is “as low as it will reach in the absence of a vaccine”.

But in announcing the indicative dates there was a warning that people need to remain alert and sensible.

The further easements come after the Department of Health confirmed that no further coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours.

Testing has also revealed one further case of the virus.

It was also confirmed that Finance Minister Conor Murphy would be making an announcement on the continuation of free school meals for qualifying children would be made on Tuesday next week.

The Executive will be considering whether face coverings will be made compulsory on public transport when it meets next Monday.