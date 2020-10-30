Social-distancing Santa may pop up in Lisburn Museum this Christmas

Santa Claus may bring his cheer at arm’s length this year.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Alderman Paul Porter has proposed a socially-distanced Father Christmas as an alternative to the traditional set-up inside the Lisburn Museum.

Speaking at Tuesday’s full council meeting, the DUP representative said: “This might be the only facility in Lisburn that might be able to do this just because of restrictions so I would just ask the [Leisure and Community] committee to try their best to make sure that Lisburn still has a very vibrant and a hard working Santa.”

Leisure and Community Committee chair, Michael Henderson, pledged to do all he could to ensure Santa could be present.

He said: “I’m quite happy that we assist Santa in any way we can and I will take those recommendations on board and ask the officers to try and implement them where possible.”

The council has run into controversy after approving a £535,000 festive budget.

This year’s display will be on the same scale as 2019 – with the addition of Covid safety measures.

Installations include a light canopy on Bow Street, prisms at Market Square and “angel photo stations”.

A proposal to cut the Christmas spend was knocked back at Tuesday’s full council meeting.