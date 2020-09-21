Social gatherings to be limited across NI as Foster insists 'this is not a return to lockdown'

The household ban is to be extended to all areas of Northern Ireland from Tuesday evening, First Minister Arlene Foster has said.

The measure was announced at a press conference on Monday.

From Tuesday at 6pm, there will be no mixing of two households indoors except for single-person household bubbles and certain other exemptions.

No more than six people from two households can meet in private gardens.

"It is in an environment where we feel safe and relaxed that we drop our guard," said Arlene Foster.

"The mixing of households indoors provides one of the best opportunities for the spread of the virus."

Previously the limitations were applied to specified postcodes and areas in Belfast and Ballymena.

The DUP leader also addressed growing speculation that a second full lockdown is looming for the UK, appearing to emphatically rule out a return to full restrictions being imposed here.

"This is not returning to lockdown," she said.

"Doing nothing was not an option but neither is returning to full lockdown."

She added: "These are limited restrictions which I hope by taking action at this early stage means we can prevent the need for more draconian measures."

Two more Covid-19 linked deaths were reported in Northern Ireland over the weekend, the Department of Health has said.

The death toll in the region recorded by the department now stands at 577.

There were also a further 125 new confirmed cases of the virus in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period.

In the last 48 hours nearly 400 new cases were reported and "substantial" increases have happened across Northern Ireland, revealed Mrs Foster.

Chief Scientific Adviser Professor Ian Young pictured at Parliament Buildings, Stormont during a Covid-19 press conference. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Professor Ian Young, Stormont's chief scientific adviser, revealed the R rate is currently 1.4 and in some council areas it is above two.

"The virus is everywhere and will spread everywhere, and hence our advice is that generalised restrictions are required," he said.

"We believe this is a proportionate response to the increased number of cases, focusing on the settings where most cases seem to be acquired at present."

He said it had been possible to put in safety measures at hospitality outlets which did not exist in private homes.

Pubs which do not serve food will open on Wednesday.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said people were "fed up and tired" with Covid but it posed a real threat and they had the opportunity to prevent an even more challenging situation this winter.

"Covid-19 has been allowed to get a foothold in our community and we need to take action now.

"This is a fightback - the months ahead will be difficult."