Social media influencer Jess Brennan speaks out on controversial Dublin restaurant event

Social media influencer Jess Brennan has spoken out about the controversial scenes captured last weekend at the Berlin D2 restaurant in Dublin’s Dame Lane for the first time.

The social media star, who has over 77,000 followers on her Instagram page, said that the controversial brunch was a “largely rule-adherent small gathering” and hit out at the government for using it as a “scapegoat”.

The ‘Baked Brunch’ event, which took place in Berlin D2 bar and restaurant, caused a controversy after “deplorable” videos sparked outrage among industry members and Government officials.

Footage circulating on social media showed a barman standing on the bar and pouring alcohol into the mouths of dancing punters.

Ms Brennan worked as a promoter for the event and was advertising it on her social media before it began and during the event itself.

She captured several videos of the event and posted them online, before deleting them over the weekend.

The Irish Times reported on Thursday that the bar will not face prosecution.

The star hit out at media outlets and the government in her statement on Instagram.

“The media of course did what they do best, take one unreliable statement from an attendee (who by the way was there for the entire brunch) and less than a couple of minutes video footage as people were preparing to leave of what was admittedly a very irresponsible move of a member of barstaff [sic],” she wrote today.

She said that the footage has been scapegoated by the government and hit out at Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, who called the scenes “shameful”.

“Handily enough this 15 seconds of someone having a sip of booze has proved as a VERY convenient scapegoat for the government to hide their own s****y mistakes behind,” she added.

“Simon Harris if you want to tweet about Covid in Ireland and what is truly ‘shameful’ please discuss the unquarantined hoards of people on packed planes flying into the country from highly contaminated places,” she wrote, as well as adding that the Minister should look at direct provision, working conditions in meat factories.

She adds that tightening restrictions denies the nation of rights and freedom rather than a “proven effective test and trace system”.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTE Radio One, operator of the bar Jay Bourke said he was "embarrassed" after seeing the footage but added that he is annoyed by calls for the venue to lose their alcohol licence.

"In fact, when you look at the CCTV footage of the whole premises in fact was pretty well controlled. That footage does not reflect what went on that day at all.

"It looks terrible, but it ain’t that terrible."