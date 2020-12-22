Social media users highlight identical, simultaneous Covid tweets from Sinn Fein leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill

Social media users were quick of the mark on Monday night to point out when Sinn Fein leaders Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill issued identical tweets prior to the Executive's meeting over travel restrictions.

The Executive agreed on Monday night to issue new guidance against all but essential travel between Northern Ireland, GB and the Republic.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP had backed an outright travel ban from people arriving into NI from GB, however Alliance, the Ulster Unionists and the DUP voted against the move.

Prior to the meeting, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald and vice president Michelle O'Neill posted identical messages setting out the party's position, spelling mistake included, on their Twitter accounts - at precisely the same time - 7.47pm.

"We are facing a very grave situation. The Executive must meet tonight. There is no time to loose [sic] in agreeing a travel ban from Britain. Belfast and Dublin must act together to keep everyone on this island safe," they both wrote.

Social media users were quick to point out the seemingly synchronised tweets.

One user said: "Well, will you look at this? Michelle O’Neill Leader of the North and Mary Lou Leader of the South for Sinn Fein released the exact same statement at the exact same time, with the exact same spelling mistake on Twitter."

Another added: "Remarkable coincidence. Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland writes exactly the same tweet at exactly the same time as her counterpart in the Republic, even down to the same spelling mistake. Who’s going to go round to whose house and knock the door to sort this out?"

This final comment was referencing a Sinn Fein member calling at the home of a member of the party's youth wing earlier this month over social media posts they issued criticising the party.

A very similar message to that posted by Mrs McDonald and Ms O'Neill was also posted on the Facebook account of Sinn Fein MLA and Stormont Health Committee member Pat Sheehan.

It read: "We are facing a very grave situation. It’s imperative that the Executive meets tonight. No more dither & delay. We need decisive action in agreeing to a travel ban from Britain. Belfast and Dublin must act together to keep everyone on this island safe. We work best when we work together."

Michelle O'Neill also posted the same message on her Twitter profile around an hour after her initial tweet, before it was quickly deleted.

Monday night's meeting was called at short noticed after Health Minister Robin Swann circulated a paper responding to the emergence of a new "aggressive" strain of Covid-19 than had been identified elsewhere in the UK. In it he recommended issuing guidance against all but essential travel.

He warned there was more of a risk from the virus crossing the Irish border than the Irish Sea.

Earlier on Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster warned there would be serious implications if a travel ban was imposed.

Mrs Foster said the new strain of Covid has probably already arrived and warned that supply chains could be endangered by such travel restrictions.

"It is a very simplistic thing to say, 'let's close Northern Ireland off'," she said.

"That has ramifications and as First Minister I have to take all those into account as well.

"I have always tried to be proportionate and balanced in everything that I have done through this crisis, and I am going to continue to do that."