Soldiers in Northern Ireland salute Captain Tom on 100th birthday

A 14ft mural of the fundraising war veteran has been installed at Aldergrove Flying Station in Co Antrim.

Soldiers at Aldergrove Flying Station in Co Antrim saluted Captain Tom Moore with a mural donated by Belfast Mural Arts (Crown Copyright/PA)

Soldiers in Northern Ireland have saluted Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday with a 14-foot mural.

As the remarkable war veteran reached 100 after raising millions for the NHS, he was immortalised at Aldergrove Flying Station in Co Antrim.

Captain Tom captured the hearts of the nation during the coronavirus crisis by walking 100 laps of his garden, raising almost £30 million for NHS charities.

A picture appeared overnight at Aldergrove Flying Station featuring Captain (retired) Tom Moore, who single handedly raised over £28M for the NHS by walking around his garden 100 times to mark his 100th birthday. The mural was arranged by WO2 (SSM) Mark Smyth of 321 EOD and Search Sqn. who had approached Dee Craig and Ricky Morrow of ‘Belfast Mural Arts’ with a plan to get them to paint a mural to celebrate the upcoming Felix 50th Anniversary but when he heard of Captain Tom’s achievement, decided to honour him instead. Belfast Mural Arts were only to happy to help and created the mural free of charge. images remain Crown Copyright.Credit to be Mr Robbie Hodgson.

Sergeant Major Mark Smyth said personnel in Northern Ireland wanted to pay tribute to him.

He explained he had been working with Belfast Mural Arts on another project when they donated this art work free of charge.

“Having watched the amazing achievement from Captain Tom over the past few weeks and the way in which he conducted himself, with great humour and enthusiasm, we wanted to pay tribute to him on his 100th birthday as a fantastic example of selfless service to the nation,” he said.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Wood, Commanding Officer (CO) of the NI Garrison Support Unit, described Captain Tom as a “true hero”.

“Happy Birthday Captain Tom, on behalf of the Armed Forces in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“You are a gentleman, a true hero and the living embodiment of our army values and standards. Many happy returns.”