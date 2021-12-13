Some GP services may not be available as focus turns to Covid booster drive

Outpatient clinics and some GP services may be scaled back as efforts to offer Covid-19 boosters to as many people as possible are now ramped up.

UK scientists have warned two doses of Covid vaccine are not enough to stop people from catching the Omicron variant, but a booster dose prevents around 75% of people getting symptoms.

As Northern Ireland recorded its 10th Omicron case last night, Health Minister Robin Swann revealed details of a further acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme.

Officials spent yesterday locked in meetings putting together a plan to try and reduce the impact of the predicted Omicron wave likely to hit Northern Ireland at the start of next year.

With immediate effect, trust vaccination hubs will be open for walk-in boosters for anyone aged 30 and over who is at least three months from their second vaccine dose. Options to further reduce the age range are under active consideration.

Trust hubs are extending their opening hours and days of operation with immediate effect and hundreds of additional vaccinators are being recruited.

And in a sign of how concerned officials are about Omicron, the deferral of some planned routine health service activity is also under consideration to free up vaccination capacity.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, said it is important the public recognises the current priority of ensuring as many people as possible have maximum protection against Omicron ahead of the predicted wave.

“It’s absolutely crucial we do this because the evidence that’s coming out at the moment is that two vaccines are not giving a huge amount of protection,” said Dr Stout. “There is no question we potentially facing a very, very difficult time after Christmas and through January. At this stage, it’s not even about preventing the wave, but we’re now trying to minimise how bad it’s going to be.”

He said the vaccine programme is “the immediate and absolute priority, so it has become an all hands on deck scenario”.

“It’s going to involve GPs and their staff, trust staff, medical and nursing students, basically just to try and get the programme rolled out as quickly as possible over the next couple of weeks. I am fully aware of the complaints and criticism from some about access to GP services but the public should be warned there will be times in the coming weeks where GPs may not be available."

Yesterday, NI reported another 1,548 Covid-19 cases and three deaths linked to the virus.