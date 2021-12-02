Some NI health workers could receive bonus payment as Swann bids to avert catastrophic strike action

Some health workers in Northern Ireland could receive a one-off bonus as the Health Minister launches a bid to avert catastrophic strike action.

Robin Swann has said he plans to ask for additional cash to enable him to make the payment to a range of NHS employees.

While he said the final details of the financial scheme have yet to be decided, it is understood it would amount to a non-consolidated payment of 0.5% of each employee’s salary which would only be made to workers in the lowest pay bands.

Revealing plans to award a bonus to NHS staff during Stormont’s health committee meeting, Mr Swann issued an appeal for workers to not go ahead with strike action.

“I would ask them not to go on industrial action because I don’t think our health service will stand any reduction in the workforce or the workforce that is there,” he said.

It comes after the Department of Health announced this week that health service employees will receive a 3% pay rise — despite the fact unions have warned it is insufficient for a workforce that has been stretched to the limit during the pandemic.

Unions have refused to rule out strike action ahead of ballots to establish whether members want to accept the 3%.

Read more Stab vests and body-worn cameras on the agenda to protect NI paramedics from violent assaults

Mr Swann was challenged during the hearing by People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who described the 3% pay award as “insulting”.

Addressing the UUP minister, Mr Carroll said: “Obviously yourself, with Executive support, are imposing a 3% pay offer. I’ve said before, I’ll say again, it’s insulting, it’s below what they’re worth, it’s below inflation and below the rising cost of fuel and everything else.

“It falls way short of what these people deserve, society going through a pandemic they have saved peoples’ lives, they have dropped their loved ones, and they were with people in their darkest hour in many cases.”

Mr Swann said: "I would ask them not to go on industrial action because I don’t think our health service will stand any reduction in the workforce.

“I am willing and have discussed with the trade unions to prioritise a bid as part of January monitoring for additional resource for an additional non-consolidated award, but again that will need approval from the Executive and the Department of Finance.

“I don’t want to see them go to industrial action, it’s not something I would ask them to do and I will keep talking and working with them to make sure we don’t get to that point.”

Rita Devlin from the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland said: “We have been clear from the outset that it will be our members — the nursing staff who are helping to hold the health service together — who will make a decision on whether they agree if this is a fair pay award.

“Taking industrial action is not something nursing staff ever consider lightly, however, this option will be examined carefully if our members direct us to do so.”