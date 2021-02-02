Son of Galgorm woman recorded songs online for mum while she was in hospital dying from Covid-19

Kelli McCaw from Galgorm passed away on January 12

The son of a Co Antrim woman who died after contracting Covid-19 recorded songs and posted them online for nurses to play for her as he was unable to visit her in hospital.

Kelli McCaw (48) from Galgorm died on January 12, a month after she had been admitted to hospital.

She is survived by her husband Stephen, son Dean, and the wider family circle.

Unable to visit his mum in hospital, Dean was assured by hospital staff that although she was sedated in the intensive care unit, she could still hear her family.

The nursing staff played Dean’s recordings to his mum as he just wanted her to hear his voice.

Kelli had rheumatoid arthritis but no other underlying health conditions.

Doctors told her family that Covid-19 had “ravaged her body”.

Speaking to Sky News, Dean said he would be “tempted to say” those who think the virus is a hoax should experience it for a day.

“But I wouldn't wish that on any of them because it's just horrid,” he added.

Kelli and her husband Stephen were married for 26 years and he described her as “an amazing wife, an amazing mother and a very loyal friend”.

The family continued to hope she would recover and could not believe how quickly her health deteriorated in the end.

“She went from just having the standard nose oxygen to the full face mask in 24 hours and 48 hours after that, she was being sent to intensive care,” Stephen explained.

He recalled: “Kelli went out to the ambulance, probably around 11pm. Her words going out the door were ‘I love you’.”

Kelli’s family were brought into the room next door and allowed one more video call to say goodbye in her final moments.

“We prayed with her, told her we love her, talked about memories and then I read Psalm 46 to Mum,” Dean said.

“Just as I finished the passage, the doctor said Mum's heart had stopped so the last thing she heard would have been 'be still and know that I am God’.”

Dean still posts songs in his mum’s memory and he accepts that she has “gone home - just not home to us”.