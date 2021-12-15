Son to mounts fatal injuries claim over mum’s death with Covid at care home in Northern Ireland

A solicitor has confirmed that he has been instructed to pursue legal remedies.

Health chiefs have been threatened with legal action over the Covid-19 related death of a resident at a Northern Ireland care home.

Lawyers for the woman's son intend to mount a claim for fatal injuries in connection with the standard of infection controls at the unidentified facilities in Co Antrim.

They are also calling for a full public inquiry into the wider scale of deaths at care homes in Northern Ireland during the pandemic.

The woman at the centre of the case is not being named at this stage.

She died after contracting Covid-19 in April last year.

Pre-action letters have now been issued to the private care home where she resided, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.

The correspondence alleges negligence and breach of statutory duty against the proposed defendants.

A solicitor representing the woman's son confirmed that he has been instructed to pursue legal remedies.

Enda McGarrity, of PA Duffy and Company, said: "This will include a fatal injuries claim, a request for a coroner's inquest and a request for a fully compliant human rights public inquiry."

Mr McGarrity stressed his client's deep concerns at the circumstances surrounding the death of his mother.

"In particular, he has raised issues around the standard of infection control practices and the discharge of untested patients from hospitals to care homes," the lawyer said.

"Care home residents are among the most vulnerable people in our society.

"The sheer scale of deaths amongst this one group is staggering and requires a proper investigation."

He added: "The (Stormont) Executive has a duty under Article 2 of the European Convention on Human Rights not only to protect the right to life but also to investigate the deaths which have occurred.

"The only mechanism to properly discharge this duty is a full statutory public inquiry which allows the families of deceased care home residents to participate."