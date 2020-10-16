Son's loving tribute to popular Belfast coach 'Mr Saints' Harry Cunningham

Popular Belfast coach 'Mr Saints' passes away after battle with virus

A stalwart of the Saints boxing club in Twinbrook, the Co Antrim Board official died early on Thursday morning aged 75 after contracting Covid-19.

Mr Cunningham was involved in boxing for over 60 years, representing the St Matthew's club as a youth in Ulster and Irish elite finals. He started his coaching career in the Short Strand before becoming head coach at Saints where he was also club treasurer.

Mr Cunningham also helped develop a number of county, provincial and national champions, and was also involved with Irish teams at different levels.

Paying tribute to his father on Facebook, Liam Cunningham said: "As we know, this is a killer virus folks, please think of your loved ones and stay safe.

"'Mr Saints' himself will be dearly missed not only by his club but throughout the whole boxing fraternity. RIP Coach"

In a social media post, Clonard ABC described Mr Cunningham as "a real gentleman and boxing legend", adding: "He will be missed by all at Clonard Boxing Club and especially for all the opportunities he gave our boxers over the years. R.I.P. champ."

Star ABC in North Belfast echoed the tributes: "We had many of great times over the years and you will be sadly missed by all at the Star."

Mr Cunningham is survived by his wife Geraldine, sons Harry and Liam, daughters Nicola, Marie, Brenda and Tracey and family circle.

Meanwhile the niece of a Co Tyrone woman, who passed away earlier this week from Covid-19, has appealed for people to take every precaution to combat the spread of the virus.

Maureen McAleer from O'Neill Terrace in Dromore died at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Monday.

Maureen McAleer

Mrs McAleer (70) was described as "one-in-a-million" by her niece Denise Hackett.

She said: "For those who had the pleasure of knowing Maureen, she was one in a million.

"She lit up every room she entered, with her great sense of humour, endless stories and all the love she had to give.

"She was truly one of those people you couldn't help but enjoy her company."

Denise added: "Maureen had the biggest heart and family was everything to her. They came first, she came second.

"We are proud she put up a great fight to overcome the dreaded Covid-19 but that was Maureen, she made us proud every day.

"Unfortunately it wasn't to be and after 15 days in hospital she lost her battle."

Thanking the team in Enniskillen for their dedication and care to Maureen, Denise said the family were "entirely grateful".

She also pleaded with people to play their part and adhere to the public health advice to prevent the spread of infection.

"Do the right thing. Keep yourself safe and others safe. This can happen to anyone," she said.

"At 70, Maureen still had so much more living to do and we hope and pray that not too many families have to go through this loss in such a hopeless and cruel way," Denise said.

Mrs McAleer was laid to rest in St Davog's Cemetery on Wednesday while a memorial Mass will be held at St Davog's Church at 11am on Friday morning.

She is survived by her husband Peter, sisters Claire McKenna and Nuala Hackett, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nephews, nieces, and wider family circle.