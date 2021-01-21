Special School staff must get vaccination priority, says teaching union

A teaching union has said staff at special schools must be prioritised for vaccination, after it emerged that back office healthcare staff are already eligible.

As reported on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, the Department of Health confirmed that staff within business services including procurement, IT and accounts have been eligible for the vaccine since Monday.

They are now eligible alongside priority groups like the over 80s and frontline healthcare staff.

Justin McCamphill from the NASUWT teaching union told the Belfast Telegraph that tougher scrutiny was needed on the vaccine rollout.

“This contrasts very much with staff in special schools who are working in close contact with children on a day-to-day basis with no protection in relation to PPE and who are extremely anxious that they are exposing themselves to risk.”

He said education staff working in these conditions deserved to be treated in the same way as frontline health workers.

“In relation to vaccines, we believe that all teachers should be prioritised but in particular those who currently are in schools providing supervision for vulnerable children and the children of key workers.”

He said he did not dispute that many support workers in the health service needed protection.

“There is a big crossover between health and education in the special school sector.

“You have staff who work for the Department of Health in special schools who have received the vaccine, but not staff who work for the Department of Education.

“I’m not saying they do the same job, but they’re still in the same room.”

So far, over 160,000 people in Northern Ireland have received their first dose of the vaccine.

In a statement to the BBC, the Department of Health said that back office staff were on the priority list to allow the protection of healthcare systems.

A department spokesperson said that the staff played a vital role in supporting the health service, including recruiting and training contact tracers, distributing PPE, paying staff, providing legal guidance and IT.

"Protecting business services staff via vaccination to continue to deliver this support is essential for the smooth and continued functioning of the HSC (Health and Social Care) during the pandemic and particularly at this time of extreme pressure on our health service," they said.

"If the back office is down, the front line can't operate effectively."