SSE Arena gearing up to handle 40,000 Covid vaccines per week

Tens of thousands are expected to travel to Belfast's SSE Arena from today to receive their Covid jab over the coming weeks, with members of the public being urged to get on a bus when travelling to and from the huge vaccine centre.

It is estimated that as many as 40,000 people each week could get their jabs at the SSE.

With limited parking available there and social distancing necessary on public transport, a massive logistical operation has swung into action. Public transport options to get to the SSE Arena include:

Free shuttles from the Europa Bus centre every 15 minutes from 7.45am to 8.15pm.

Free shuttles from Northside Park and Ride will be every ten minutes from 7.40am to 8.20pm.

G2 Glider services every 15 minutes from the city centre.

Trains to Titanic Quarter station, which a short walk from the SSE.

Car parks in the city centre can also be used, from where you can either walk or use the free shuttle from the Europa Buscentre.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the SSE will be one of the busiest vaccination centres in Northern Ireland, so her department, Translink, the PSNI and the South Eastern Trust have put in place a management system to deal with the increased traffic.

"I would ask those travelling to the SSE for vaccines to use the free bus service to get to the centre," she said.

"I would also remind people travelling on public transport that face coverings must be worn by all passengers and social distancing practices observed," she added.

Translink chief executive Chris Conway said public transport will play a key role in helping people get to the vaccination centre.

"We will be monitoring passenger numbers and ensure we have enough capacity that people will be able to socially distance on board," he said.

"In addition, we have rigorous cleaning regimes in place, protective screens on vehicles and in-stations, PPE for staff, sanitiser dispensers, social distancing signage and more safety announcements than ever, helping ensure we give passengers the confidence to use public transport again.

"We would like to thank the public for their support throughout this pandemic and look forward to welcoming people back on board. We would remind everyone they need to wear a face covering (unless exempt), practice good hand hygiene, socially distance and use contactless payments to minimise interaction.

"Together, we can keep everyone safe as we come through this next phase and look towards brighter days."

According to the latest figures, a total of 726,589 first doses of a Covid vaccine and 123,452 second doses have been administered in Northern Ireland to date.

First Minister Arlene Foster received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the weekend.

She was given an AstraZeneca jab by GP Dr John Porteous at the Castle Park leisure centre in Lisnaskea in her Co Fermanagh constituency on Saturday morning. The 50-year-old DUP leader became eligible for the vaccine earlier this month when Northern Ireland's programme opened to the 50-and-over age cohort.

Stormont deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann will have to wait to be vaccinated as they are in the 40 to 49 age bracket.